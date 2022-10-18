10th Gen iPad With New Design And USB Type-C Port Launched News oi -Vivek

Apple has officially launched its 10th Gen baseline iPad along with the new Apple Silicon M2-based iPad Pro and the new Apple TV 4K. The new 10th Gen iPad looks a lot like the 4th Gen iPad Air, and it even gets a new USB Type-C port for charging and data syncing.

Unlike the 9th Gen iPad, which is still on sale, the base model of the 10th Gen iPad costs a whopping Rs. 44,900 in India for the 64GB variant and will be available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver colors. The latest entry-level iPad will go on sale on October 18 via Apple.com, and other retailers across the country.

10th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi) 64GB -- Rs. 44,900

10th Gen iPad (Wi-Fi) 256GB -- Rs. 59,900

10th Gen iPad (5G) 64GB -- Rs. 59,900

10th Gen iPad (5G) 256GB -- Rs. 74,900

Users can get the new Magic Keyboard for Rs. 24,900 while the smart folio case for the 10th Gen iPad will cost Rs. 8,500 and will be available in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade colors. Students and their parents can get the new 10th Gen iPad for Rs. 41,900.

10th Gen iPad Specifications

As mentioned earlier, the 10th Gen iPad looks a lot like the 4th Gen iPad Air, which is also available in India for a similar price. The 10th Gen iPad gets a new 10.9-inch display with 2360x1640 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. This True Tone display offers 500nits of peak brightness with a pixel density of 264 pixels per inch.

Just like the 4th Gen iPad Air, the 10th Gen iPad is based on the Apple A14 Bionic processor with 64/256GB of internal storage. While the tablet supports Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, one has to shell out Rs. 59,900 to get the 5G variant of the 10th Gen iPad in India. The tablet will ship with iOS 16 out of the box.

The tablet has a premium all-metal unibody design with a single 12MP wide-angle camera at the back with support for up to 4K video recording. Similarly, there is also a new 12MP front-facing camera, which is one of the major differences between the 10th Gen iPad and the 4th Gen iPad Air.

The new 12MP selfie camera on the 10th Gen iPad is located in landscape mode to help improve video call framing. Similarly, it also supports the Center Stage (which will keep you in the center of the frame). There is a also pair of microphones that will help you get high-fidelity audio quality.

According to Apple, on a single charge, the 10th Gen iPad can deliver up to 10 hours of web surfing, and the tablet is fitted with a 28.6 watt-hour rechargeable lithium‑polymer battery that charges via the USB Type-C port. The iPad can also power external monitors via the USB Type-C port with native DisplayPort output.

Worth The Upgrade?

If you have an older iPad (9th Gen or older) then the 10th Gen iPad does deliver a great set of features. However, it's no more as affordable as the previous generation iPad. In fact, one can actually buy a 4th Gen iPad (which offers almost all the features) for less than the official price of the 10th Gen iPad in India.

Confusingly, the 10th Gen iPad only supports 1st Gen Apple Pencil. And to charge it, one needs to buy a USB Type-C to lighting adapter priced at Rs. 900. However, if you are getting a new 1st Gen Apple Pencil, the adapter will be included in the box.

