Apple A12Z Chip Might Just Be An Unlocked A12X: Report News oi-Vivek

Apple recently announced the new iPad Pro powered by the A12Z Bionic chipset. The A12Z Bionic is the most powerful chipset that Apple has ever used on an iPad and a new report suggests that it's just an unlocked A12X, which was used on the last generation iPad Pro.

A report now speculates that physically there is no difference between the Apple A12X and the Apple A12Z. According to the report, just like the A12Z, the A12X also has 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores. However, one of the GPU core on the A12X is disabled, whereas, all 8 GPU cores on the A12Z are always active and running.

It is also said that Apple has deliberately disabled one of the GPU cores on the A12X by planning to launch a subsequent iPad Pro the very next year. By doing so, the company would have saved a tonne of money that goes into R&D of a new processor.

In fact, Apple is not the only brand that does this. The Nvidia RTX Titan and the RTX 2080 Ti are based on the TU102 GPU. However, the RTX Titan has more number of CUDA cores 4,608, whereas the RTX 2080 Ti has slightly fewer CUDA cores 4,352. Nvidia has done this to maintain a performance difference and to grade these as a different class of GPUs.

A12X Does Have An Advantage Over The A12Z

Though the A12Z is a relatively new chipset, the A12X does have an advantage over its predecessor. As both processors are based on an identical architecture with an exact number of cores, the A12X will be power efficient (theoretically) as it has one less GPU core. When it comes to raw performance, the A12Z definitely has a slight edge over the A12X, especially on the graphics performance, thanks to the additional GPU core.

Via

Best Mobiles in India