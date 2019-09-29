Apple iPad 7th Gen Sale Starts October 4 In India: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

At the Apple Special Event held earlier this month, we got to see the new generation Apple products including the iPhone 11 series,iPad 7th Gen, and Apple Watch Series 5. The iPad 7th Gen has already gone up for pre-orders in the global market and will be available for sale starting September 30. Now, its availability in the Indian market is revealed. Following are the details:

Apple 7th Generation iPad India Price and Sale Details

The Apple iPad 7th generation which comes with a 10.2-inch Retina display will be available for sale starting October 4 in India. Notably, this is the last day for Amazon Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sales.

While its availability in India has been revealed, the device is yet to go up for pre-orders. But, it is being speculated that some third party Apple retailers might have started taking pre-orders considering the approaching sale date.

Moreover, the device is likely to be available both at the online and offline channels.

The Apple iPad 7th generation with 32GB Wi-Fi only variant is priced at Rs. 29,000, while the 128GB variant will be available at Rs. 37,900.

The LTE supported model can be purchased at Rs. 48,900 for the 128GB storage model and Rs. 40,900 for the 32GB storage variant. It will be available in three color options including gold, silver and space gray.

Apple 7th-Generation iPad Specifications And Features

Apple iPad 7th generation is equipped with a10.2-inch LCD Retina display. It offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and 264ppi pixel density. The big display with high-resolution supports will allow for an immersive viewing experience.

Under the hood, the iPad 7th gen makes use of an A10 Fusion chipset. It comes with single 3GB RAM and two storage options - 32GB and 128GB onboard storage. It runs on a new iPadOS and comes with an Apple Pencil and Smart connector support.

For imaging, the rear panel houses an 8MP camera. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 1.2MP camera upfront.

