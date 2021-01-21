Just In
Apple iPad Mini 6 Redesign Could Feature In-Display Touch ID
Apple was criticized for bringing in nearly-identical design on the iPhone 12 series. Despite the revamped processor and performance under the hood, the iPhone 12 series looked largely similar to the iPhone 11 series. Now, fresh reports suggest Apple is working on redesigning its product lineup, at least for the iPad Mini 6.
Apple iPad Mini 6 Redesign
The report comes from tipster David Kowalski, who had previously leaked information about other flagship devices like the Google Pixel 5, iPhone 12 Pro, iPad Pro (2021), and even the Samsung Galaxy Note20. Going by his report, the iPad Mini 6 is set to undergo a couple of design overhauls.
Apparently, the iPad Mini 6 would feature an in-display fingerprint enabled with Touch ID. The tipster reveals a couple of renders that reveal a cutout where the Touch ID would be, at least for illustration purposes.
It also looks like the iPad Mini 6 would be offering a complete full-screen experience for users. The renders also reveal a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. If this is indeed true, the upcoming iPad would bring in a bezel-less display, offering a larger screen real estate.
Apple iPad Mini 6: What To Expect
It's possible to see the Touch ID make a reentry on Apple devices, which has completely shifted to Face ID for the past couple of years. Apple users have been complaining of the difficulty in unlocking their iPhone while wearing a mask. Hence, Apple could bring back the Touch ID for iPhone and iPad to make unlocking easier.
Moreover, Kowalski isn't the only one talking about the iPad Mini 6. Famed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said the upcoming iPad Mini 6 would launch with a 9.1-inch display. This would make it quite a large tablet, especially when compared to the previous Mini designs.
Other details tipped for the iPad Mini 6 include the A14 Bionic chipset that presently powers the iPhone 12 series. The iPad Mini 6 could launch sometime in March, along with other devices like the iPad Pro 2021 and the iPhone SE 2021. However, none of these have been confirmed yet and we await official announcements.
