Here's How You Can Get iPhone 12 mini For Rs. 48,990
If you are an iPhone fan who wants to get your hands on the new iPhone 12 series but waiting for a discount on the same, then it's happy news for you. Well, Apple iPhones including the iPhone 12 series that went official last year will be available at a considerable discount on account of the Republic Day sale.
Apple iPhone 12 Series Discount
During this serial hosted by Amazon India, you can get your hands on the iPhone 12 for Rs. 61,900 and the iPhone 12 mini for as low as Rs. 48,900. The high-end iPhone 12 Pro will be priced from Rs. 1,02,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be priced from Rs. 1,12,900.
What's interesting is that there are other additional discounts such as exchange discount, cashback and more. As per Amazon, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 9,000 by trading in your old phone and an extra cashback of Rs. 3,000 on select iPhones iPhone 12 Mini iPhone SE and iPhone XR. However, the exchange discount can vary depending on the phone you trade in.
How To Buy iPhone 12 mini For Rs. 48,990
Talking about the cheapest model in the iPhone 12 series, you can get the iPhone 12 mini for Rs. 59,900, which is after a discount of Rs. 10,000 from its launch price. However, to get it for Rs. 48,900, you can get an instant discount of Rs. 4,500 on using an SBI credit card for the purchase. We can expect the company to provide additional discounts and offers to make it available for its effectively low pricing.
If you want to buy a cheaper and relatively more compact iPhone model than the iPhone 12 mini, then you can opt for the iPhone SE and the iPhone XR. Do keep in mind that these models have only one rear camera sensor.
