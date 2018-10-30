ENGLISH

Apple iPad Pro launch event: Watch the live stream here

Apple might launch the bezel-less iPad with the next generation MacBook Air

    Apple is all set to announce the next generation iPad and MacBooks on the 30th of October, where the company is expected to launch the completely redesigned iPad Pro with minimal bezels and Face ID system.

    The company did launch a bunch of iPads in early 2018, which shared a lot of similarities to the first generation iPads with bigger bezels, home button, and more. As of now, there is no information on the exact list of products that Apple might announce, but the company is also expected to launch an affordable and refreshed MacBook Air model with the latest processors from Intel and an upgraded display.

    The launch event will commence at 02:00 PM (New York time) or 11:30 PM (Indian standard time) and is expected to be an hour-long launch event.

    Just subscribe to the following tweet to watch the live streaming of the launch of the next generation iPad and MacBooks.

    One can also head over to the Apple official website to stream the launch of the next generation iPad from the below mentioned link. With this link, people will be able to stream the Apple's launch event from a standard web browser (Safari, Chrome, Edge) and the link will also work on multiple platforms like Windows 10, macOS, and iOS.

    What to expect from the next generation iPad?

    As mentioned before, the next generation iPad will be a lot similar to the Apple iPhone X with minimal bezels on all four sides of the tablet including the button-less navigation system. The next-generation iPad will also have a Face ID setup to offer fast and secure unlocking.

    The Apple iPad is expected to be powered by the Apple A12 Bionic chipset with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Just like the last generation iPad, the next generation iPad will also support Apple Pencil. In this contrast, Apple might also launch the next generation Apple Pencil as well. Considering the features it offers, the next generation iPad could be the most expensive iPad that Apple has ever launched, and is expected to cost around $1000 for the high-end variant.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 7:13 [IST]
