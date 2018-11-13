iBall Slide Elan 3x32 with a massive 7000 mAh battery officially launched for Rs 16,999

iBall Slide Elan 3x32 price and availability

The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 will be available in India from the 12th of November via offline channels and major e-commerce websites for a price of Rs 16,999 with a black hue finish.

iBall Slide Elan 3x32 unique features

10.1-inch display

7000 mAh battery

Android 8.1 Oreo OS

23 hours continues audio playback

iBall Slide Elan 3x32 specifications

The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels. A 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset powers the tablet with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card for additional storage expansion (up to 64 GB).

The tablet has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera for HD video calling and video recording. With respect to connectivity, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a DC port for charging and a micro HDMI port for connecting the tablet to an external display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio output. The device comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth but misses out on 4G LTE connectivity.

The tablet does come with a mammoth 7000 mAh non-user replaceable battery with support for normal charging. According to iBall, the battery can offer up to 6 hours of continues video playback and 23 hours of continues audio playback. Lastly, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 offers Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS with a lot of customisations.

Overall, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 seems like s great package, especially at the price of Rs 16,999. However, the tablet does not support 3G/4G network as it misses out on a SIM card slot, which could be a significant drawback for someone, who always uses the internet on the go.