iBall Slide Elan 3x32 with a massive 7000 mAh battery officially launched for Rs 16,999

iBall Slide Elan 3x32 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo OS

    iBall has launched a new mid-tier tablet in India, dubbed as the iBall Slide Elan 3x32. The latest and greatest tablet from iBall comes with a massive 10.1-inch display with 1200 x 800 pixels resolution, offering state of the art multi-media consuming experience.

    iBall Slide Elan 3x32 price and availability

    The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 will be available in India from the 12th of November via offline channels and major e-commerce websites for a price of Rs 16,999 with a black hue finish.

    iBall Slide Elan 3x32 unique features

     

    • 10.1-inch display 
    • 7000 mAh battery
    • Android 8.1 Oreo OS
    • 23 hours continues audio playback

     

    iBall Slide Elan 3x32 specifications

    The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels. A 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset powers the tablet with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card for additional storage expansion (up to 64 GB).

    The tablet has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera for HD video calling and video recording. With respect to connectivity, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a DC port for charging and a micro HDMI port for connecting the tablet to an external display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio output. The device comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth but misses out on 4G LTE connectivity.

    The tablet does come with a mammoth 7000 mAh non-user replaceable battery with support for normal charging. According to iBall, the battery can offer up to 6 hours of continues video playback and 23 hours of continues audio playback. Lastly, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 offers Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS with a lot of customisations.

    Overall, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 seems like s great package, especially at the price of Rs 16,999. However, the tablet does not support 3G/4G network as it misses out on a SIM card slot, which could be a significant drawback for someone, who always uses the internet on the go.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 7:51 [IST]
