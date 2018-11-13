iBall Slide Elan 3x32 with a massive 7000 mAh battery officially launched for Rs 16,999

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
iBall has launched a new mid-tier tablet in India, dubbed as the iBall Slide Elan 3x32. The latest and greatest tablet from iBall comes with a massive 10.1-inch display with 1200 x 800 pixels resolution, offering state of the art multi-media consuming experience.
iBall Slide Elan 3x32 price and availability
The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 will be available in India from the 12th of November via offline channels and major e-commerce websites for a price of Rs 16,999 with a black hue finish.
iBall Slide Elan 3x32 unique features
- 10.1-inch display
- 7000 mAh battery
- Android 8.1 Oreo OS
- 23 hours continues audio playback
iBall Slide Elan 3x32 specifications
The iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a 10.1-inch IPS LCD screen, with a resolution of 1200 x 800 pixels. A 1.3 GHz quad-core chipset powers the tablet with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage with a dedicated micro SD card for additional storage expansion (up to 64 GB).
The tablet has a 5 MP primary camera and a 2 MP front-facing selfie camera for HD video calling and video recording. With respect to connectivity, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 comes with a DC port for charging and a micro HDMI port for connecting the tablet to an external display with a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio output. The device comes with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth but misses out on 4G LTE connectivity.
The tablet does come with a mammoth 7000 mAh non-user replaceable battery with support for normal charging. According to iBall, the battery can offer up to 6 hours of continues video playback and 23 hours of continues audio playback. Lastly, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 offers Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom OS with a lot of customisations.
Overall, the iBall Slide Elan 3x32 seems like s great package, especially at the price of Rs 16,999. However, the tablet does not support 3G/4G network as it misses out on a SIM card slot, which could be a significant drawback for someone, who always uses the internet on the go.