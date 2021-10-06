Nokia T20 Tablet With 8200mAh Battery, 2K Display Goes Official; India Launch & Price Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Nokia has announced the launch of a new tablet named the Nokia T20. The latest Nokia tablet comes in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants. Features of the Nokia T20 tablet include 2K resolution, Android 11 OS, a massive battery unit, and much more.

Nokia T20 Tablet Features To Check Out

The Nokia T20 tablet comes with a 10.4-inch display that delivers 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution, a pixel density of 226 PPI, 400 nits of brightness, and a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.The tablet is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T610 chipset, paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage options. The onboard storage of the tablet also supports additional storage expansion of up to 512GB.

The tablet ships with Android 11 OS that promises to receive two years of software updates and three years of security updates. There is an 8200 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging (10W charger in the box). For cameras, the tablet features an 8MP rear camera accompanied by a LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity features on the Nokia T20 include LTE support, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the tablet also features Google Kids Space, dual microphone, stereo speakers, and measures 247.6 x 157.5 x 7.8mm, and weighs 470 grams. Additionally, the brand has also brought accessories for the tablet such as a Flip Cover, a built-in kickstand, and so on.

Nokia T20 Tablet Price

The Nokia T20 comes in Ocean Blue color option and the price starts at EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 17,300) for the Wi-Fi only variant and EUR 240 (roughly Rs. 20,800) for the Wi-Fi + 4G model. The tablet will first be available for purchase in Europe.

Nokia T20: When Is It Coming To India?

The India launch details of the Nokia T20 tablet are expected to reveal in the coming days. The tablet has recently received BIS certification which confirms the India launch. Moreover, the tablet is expected to compete recently launched Realme Pad that selling starting at Rs. 13,999 for Wi-Fi only variant. The Realme Pad has the same display size as the Nokia tablet; however, the Realme tablet is based on the Helio G80 chip and also supports 18W fast charging.

