OnePlus Pad Tipped To Be Unveiled In First Half Of 2022

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is reportedly working on its first tablet - alleged the OnePlus Pad. It is heavily speculated to be launched sometime in the first half of 2022. With the launch of this tablet, the company will foray into the tablet market segment as well. Already, OnePlus has forayed into the smart TV, smartwatch and audibles market with the launch of TWS and wireless headphones.

Prior to the leak regarding the company's first tablet, we have come across rumors regarding the OnePlus 10 flagship smartphone lineup could also be launched in the same time frame.

OnePlus Pad Leak

As per a report by 91mobiles along with the tipster Mukul Sharma has leaked the possible launch time frame of the upcoming tablet. He claims that the Chinese market might get several models but the Indian market is said to get only one variant of the OnePlus Pad. Also, the tipster suggests that the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus 10 series may not be launched at the same time. While the smartphone is expected to be launched in the first quarter, the tablet might arrive later.

OnePlus Launch Event

Besides this information, nothing much is known about the OnePlus Pad for now. A report suggested that the company might host a physical launch event in Las Vegas during the CES 2022 on January 5. However, the company has not confirmed what exactly it will unveil at the event.

Talking about the OnePlus 10 series, there are many rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphone. Going by the same, it is speculated that the company might unveil two new models - the standard OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro. The smartphone series has been confirmed to be launched with the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is suggested to feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 1440p resolution and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. Alongside the Qualcomm chipset, the smartphone is speculated to use up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. The other aspects that we can expect from the OnePlus 10 Pro include a 5000mAh battery along with fast charging support and an IP68 rating.

