Realme Is Indeed Launching A New Snapdragon 870 SoC Powered Tablet To Take On Xiaomi Pad 5

As per the latest report from IDC, the Asian tablet market has grown 12.9 percent (year-on-year) in 2021. Hence, many brands are now coming up with tablets of all shapes and sizes, that too at various price points. While there were many budget and high-end tablets, the mid-tier tablet space didn't have as many options, except for the Apple iPad.

Just a few months back, the tablet market was dominated by Apple and Samsung. Now, brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, and even OnePlus are speculated to launch their first-ever tablet in the next few weeks. Realme, which has already launched two tablets will soon launch another tablet. This time around, it will be a high-end tablet, powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Realme Pad With Snapdragon 870 Coming Soon

Realme has officially confirmed that it is indeed launching a new powerful tablet, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Hence, this could also be the company's first 5G capable tablet, and the tablet will compete against the likes of the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the Xiaomi Pad 5.

As per the official teaser image, the Realme Pad, which could also be called the Realme Pad Pro will have a flat frame, similar to the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5. On top of that, the device will also have a miniature Realme logo at the back.

In terms of hardware, the upcoming variant of the Realme Pad will be based on the Snapdragon 870 SoC and is expected to offer at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The high-end model of this tablet might offer up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Like most tablets, the upcoming Realme Pad is also expected to come with a large battery of at least 8000 mAh battery, and the tablet is likely to support fast charging via the USB Type-C port. In terms of software, the Realme Pad is likely to ship with Android 12 OS with an almost stock-like UI.

Realme Pad With Snapdragon 870 Price?

While there is no concrete information about the price of the Realme Pad with the Snapdragon 870, we believe that the tablet will cost less than Rs. 30,000 when it launches in India. Realme will first introduce its latest Snapdragon 870 SoC-powered tablet in China and is likely to launch in India in the next few weeks.

