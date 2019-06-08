Samsung Might Soon Launch World's First Tablet With Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Vivek

The latest listing on Geekbench suggests that Samsung is working on a high-end tablet computer, powered by the state of the art Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The tablet comes with the model number SM-T865, and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming high-end tablet from Samsung.

Performance is on point

Geekbench 4 is a CPU performance benchmark platform, and the upcoming high-end tablet from Samsung scores 3506 points on single core and 9788 points on multi-core performance. These scores are quite similar to other Android smartphones based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In addition to the performance, the Geekbench 4 listing also reveals that the tablet comes with 6 GB of RAM, and the OS is based on Android 9 Pie. If everything goes right, then the tablet is expected to offer the tablet version of the One UI skin from Samsung. The tablet is most likely to feature an OLED display with QHD+ resolution, offering a bezel-less edge to edge screen design.

Samsung's current flagship tablet is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4, which was launched in August 2018, and the company is expected to unveil the next flagship tablet in August 2019, probably along with the Samsung Galaxy Note10 series of smartphones.

What do we think about the upcoming flagship tablet from Samsung?

The upcoming tablet from Samsung is expected to be the first tablet in the world, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. According to the Geekbench 4 listing, the tablet comes with 6 GB of RAM, making it easy for multi-tasking.

As of now, there is no information on the launch or the price of the smartphone. However, it is most likely that the device will launch in August 2019, and Samsung is expected to announce the tablet along with the upcoming flagship smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note10. What is your opinion on the upcoming flagship tablet from Samsung? Are you still interested in buying a tablet over a smartphone? Especially in 2019? Share your views in the comment box.