Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Images Leaked; Tipped To Launch In June News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung's tablet range will be getting a new addition shortly. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is all set to debut in June, notes a recent leak. Coming from popular tipster Evan Blass, the report suggests the upcoming Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be a low-budget tablet featuring an LCD panel.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Leaks

Going into the details, the report has also revealed a few images of the new tablet. The tipster notes the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will include an 8.4-inch display, most likely LCD as it's a budget device. The image reveals a couple of key details, including the single camera at the rear, skipping the flash support.

Up front, the alleged photos of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite include pretty thick bezels, and the forehead houses a single selfie camera. One can spot the power button and the volume rockers on the right side of the device. For all we know, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor could present.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: Expected Features

Blass further gives us an insight into the features of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite. To note, the tablet has already made an appearance at the Bluetooth SIG and FCC listings. The tab is tipped to pack the Helio P22T chipset paired with 3GB RAM. The camera details are still under wraps for now.

Other details include a 5,100 mAh battery with fast charging support. The Bluetooth listing confirms the presence of Bluetooth 5.0 support. It will include other connectivity options like Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will likely run Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. The tipster notes it would launch in June, most likely alongside the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite.

Speaking of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite, it is expected to arrive in three models - 5G, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi only variants. The alleged Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Lite is said to pack a 12.4-inch LCD TFT display and could arrive in multiple color options of black, silver, and green. The Snapdragon 750G will likely power the device.

