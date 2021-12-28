Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased; 10.5-Inch Display, 15W Charging Confirmed News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched the budget Galaxy Tab A8 2021 tablet in the international market. Now, Samsung seems to be launching the tablet soon for Indian consumers. Although Samsung has not shared anything yet, the launch of the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet has been teased on Amazon. The dedicated microsite on the e-commerce site has also revealed key features of the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 India Launch Teased

Amazon teaser shows the design of the tablet in its full glory. The Galaxy Tab A8 2021 has thick bezels all around, while the volume key and power buttons are placed on the right edge of the tablet. Although Amazon's listing did not reveal the exact launch date of the Galaxy Tab A8 in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Features

We are already aware of the features of the tablet and the Amazon listing confirms the Indian variant will have similar features as the international model. In terms of features, the tablet was announced with a 10.5-inch TFT display with support for 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution.

The latest tablet is powered by an octa-core processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. For imaging, there is a 5MP front camera sensor and an 8MP camera with autofocus support. It runs Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out-of-the-box.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab A8 2021 packs a 7,040 mAh battery unit with 15W fast charging support. Other aspects include quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, Samsung kid section, and Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5, 3.5mm audio jack, USB 2.0 port for connectivity. Lastly, the tablet measures 246.8 x 161.9 x 6.9mm and weighs 508 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Expected Price And Availability In India

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 was launched in both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + LTE variants. We are expecting the same in the country as well. The Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi only variant starts at €229 (around Rs. 19,700), while the LTE variant of the tablet carries a starting price of €279 (around Rs. 24,000).

Looking at the price, the Indian variant is believed to come at around Rs. 20,000. However, we cannot comment surely until any reliable info comes out. The Amazon listing has confirmed that the tablet will be available for purchase in the country in Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver color options.

Better Than Competition?

Considering its expected price, we can say the Galaxy Tab A8 will be a tough competitor for other brands' tablets in the same price range. The Galaxy Tab A8 comes with some unique features such as you can split the screen of the tablet in half to do two things at once.

Also, the large screen will give a great viewing experience along with a massive battery and fast charging tech. Besides, the South Korean brand is expected to launch the flagship Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets soon. The exact launch date is yet to be announced.

