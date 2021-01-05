Samsung Galaxy Tab M62 Live Images Revealed; Launch Could Take Place Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

With the start of 2021, smartphone brands have started bringing in phones one after another. Samsung has already confirmed its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event for January 14 where the next-gen Galaxy S21 series will launch. On the other hand, the company has a tablet in the pipeline from the M-series namely the Galaxy Tab M62. Last month, it was reported to under development. Now, the live images of the Galaxy Tab M62 have been revealed, suggesting the design of the tablet.

Galaxy Tab M62 Details

The live images of the tablet have revealed by 91mobiles. According to the live image, the tablet will feature centre-aligned punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera. Besides, it is expected to pack a large battery. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the tablet. Going by the previous report, the tablet will have a model number SM-M625F and come with 256GB of in-built storage.

Moreover, the Galaxy Tab M-series will join the existing Tab A-series and S-series. As of now, it can't be said where it will sit in terms of price and features. Other features can be expected Exynos chipset, 4G LTE connectivity. However, the company has not revealed anything on this.

Now, the company is gearing up to launch another M-series smartphone called the Galaxy M02s in India and the launch is slated for January 7. However, the phone has already gone official in Nepal. The smartphone comes in a single storage variant which costs at NPR 15,999 (around Rs. 10,000). The features of the phone include a triple rear camera system, a huge 5,000 mAh battery, the Snapdragon 450 chipset, and more.

Additionally, the Galaxy M12 phone support page has gone live on the Samsung India official site, hinting at an imminent India launch.

Best Mobiles in India