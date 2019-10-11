Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 With S Pen Official In India: Price, Offers, And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy Tab S6 in India. The device debuted earlier back in July in the international market launched beside the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch LTE. The device is launched just a day after it was put up for pre-orders online. Following are its pricing and availability details:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 India Price And Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is priced at Rs 59,900 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It will be available for sale starting today (October 11) online on Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart in Mountain Grey and Cloud Blue colors.

As a part of sale offers, the HDFC Bank credit or debit cardholders will get up to Rs. 5,000 cashback. Also, the company is offering the keyboard cover at Rs. 5,499 which originally retails at Rs. 10,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Highlight Features

The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED panel offering 287 PPI and 1600 x 2560 pixels resolution. Complementing the big display is Dolby Atmos and AKG-tuned speakers.

The device offers a dual-camera setup at the rear which houses a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP ultra-wide angle sensor. It features an 8MP snapper upfront with an f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies and make/answer video calls.

The tablet is equipped with Snapdragon 855 chipset accompanied by 6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 1TB). The device comes pre-installed with Android OS and supports S Pen as well.

The Galaxy Tab S6 offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and is the first Samsung tablet to offer this security feature. The tablet is fuelled by a 7,040 mAh battery with fast charging support.

At an asking price of Rs 59,900, the Galaxy Tab S6 is one of the most premium tablets in the market. Samsung is already doing well in the flagship smartphone segment and with the lunch of the Tab S6 the tablet market is definitely getting some stiff competition. The high-end features make it optimum for both professional and personal entertainment use.

