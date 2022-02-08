Just In
- 40 min ago Amazon Redmi Smart Band Pro Quiz Answers: Win Mi Watch Revolve Active
- 1 hr ago Poco M4 Pro 5G India Launch Teased Officially
- 4 hrs ago Flipkart TV Days Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Best Smart TVs To Buy In India
- 14 hrs ago Vivo T1 5G Tipped To Support Two 5G Bands; Live Image Spotted Online
Don't Miss
- Finance Banking Interest Rates Spread Narrows As Deposit Rates Inch-up
- News DGCI gives nod to SII's proposal to manufacture Omicron vaccine
- Movies Urmila Matondkar Defends Shah Rukh Khan After 'Spitting' Controversy; 'As A Society, We Have Deteriorated'
- Lifestyle Magh Gupt Navratri 2022: Know Dates, Puja Timings, Puja Rituals, History And Significance
- Sports Australia begins life after Langer with Test squad named for first Pakistan tour since 1998
- Automobiles Top 10 Hatchbacks In India In January 2022: Maruti Suzuki Bags The Top 3 Spots
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Mizoram
- Education TN TRB Admit Card 2022 For PG Assistant, Computer Instructor Exam Released At trb.tn.nic.in, Download Here
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Press Release Leaked Ahead Of February 9 Launch: All You Need To Know
Samsung Unpacked 2022 event is something fans and enthusiasts are waiting for. The launch event is tipped to bring out the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, and more. Speaking of the tablets, Samsung will be released an Ultra model, which is a first for the series. In a new leak, the entire press release of the Tab S8 series was revealed.
Samsung Galaxy S8 Press Release Leaked
Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the images of the alleged press release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The leak confirms three models of the upcoming tablet series, which are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra. The release also included all its details, including Wi-Fi 6E support, 45-watt fast charging support, and more.
Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a new and improved S Pen stylus that "uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency," reads the alleged release. Additionally, the tipster has revealed the detailed renders of the upcoming Samsung tablets, which sync with previous leaks and rumors.
Here, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, making it the smallest of the series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will allegedly feature a 12.4-inch screen and a 2800 x 1752 resolution, coming as the mid-variant. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a huge 14.6-inch screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a notch as well.
|
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: What To Expect?
Particularly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a new attraction here. So far, all of Samsung's premium tablets only got a vanilla model and a Plus variant. The introduction of the Ultra model is a first this time around. One of the unique factors of the Ultra model is the introduction of a notch instead of a punch-hole cutout.
What's more, the Plus and the Ultra models will get an OLED display whereas the vanilla variant will get an LCD panel. Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary lens and a 6MP secondary shooter. A 12MP front-facing camera was also spotted.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Launch Details
The leaked press release covers nearly all aspects of the device. The renders also reveal a couple of accessories that you get with the new tablets, which include a keyboard, covers, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will debut on February 9 at 10 AM ET (around 8:30 PM Indian time).
Reports say the new tablets will open for pre-orders right after the launch and will even begin shipping on February 25. However, this will be limited to select markets like South Korea, the US, and Europe. The Indian market will also get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets soon. The exact details will be shared soon.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
5,120
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999