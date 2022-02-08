Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Press Release Leaked Ahead Of February 9 Launch: All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S8 Press Release Leaked

Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared the images of the alleged press release of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The leak confirms three models of the upcoming tablet series, which are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra. The release also included all its details, including Wi-Fi 6E support, 45-watt fast charging support, and more.

Plus, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will get a new and improved S Pen stylus that "uses a prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency," reads the alleged release. Additionally, the tipster has revealed the detailed renders of the upcoming Samsung tablets, which sync with previous leaks and rumors.

Here, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 will feature an 11-inch display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, making it the smallest of the series. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus will allegedly feature a 12.4-inch screen and a 2800 x 1752 resolution, coming as the mid-variant. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have a huge 14.6-inch screen with a 2960 x 1848 resolution and a notch as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: What To Expect?

Particularly, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a new attraction here. So far, all of Samsung's premium tablets only got a vanilla model and a Plus variant. The introduction of the Ultra model is a first this time around. One of the unique factors of the Ultra model is the introduction of a notch instead of a punch-hole cutout.

What's more, the Plus and the Ultra models will get an OLED display whereas the vanilla variant will get an LCD panel. Going into the details, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reportedly feature a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary lens and a 6MP secondary shooter. A 12MP front-facing camera was also spotted.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Launch Details

The leaked press release covers nearly all aspects of the device. The renders also reveal a couple of accessories that you get with the new tablets, which include a keyboard, covers, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will debut on February 9 at 10 AM ET (around 8:30 PM Indian time).

Reports say the new tablets will open for pre-orders right after the launch and will even begin shipping on February 25. However, this will be limited to select markets like South Korea, the US, and Europe. The Indian market will also get the new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 tablets soon. The exact details will be shared soon.