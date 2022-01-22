Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is scheduled to be released in Europe soon. The claimed listings of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on Amazon Italy have only added to this. These supposed listings were only active for a short time before being removed. However, they divulged all of the tablet's characteristics.

While we wait for the Samsung Galaxy S22 to be released, new renders and specifications for the next Galaxy Tab S8 series have been leaked. The improved Galaxy Tab S8 tablets will be available in the coming weeks, according to Samsung. Various rumors and reports about the debut have surfaced, including one that suggests it would coincide with the Galaxy S series of phones.

Samsung recently revealed that the Galaxy S22 series will be released in February, but provided no details on the tablets. The specifications of the next Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have now been revealed.

Design Of The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series

The Galaxy Tab S8 series was listed on Amazon Italy's website; however, it was quickly removed as they realized their error. Fortunately, folks at Pocketnow were on the hook and grabbed whatever they could. The e-commerce site included photos of all three Galaxy Tab S8 models, as well as their specifications.

The standard Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in three colors, but the Ultra model will only be available in black. The Ultra will have a notch on the front for its selfie camera, while the other two tablets will have low bezels.

Because of the exclusive renders shared, the latter was already well-known. Furthermore, Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's support page, which also showed the device's design.

Specifications For The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

According to Amazon Italy, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will have an 11-inch display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and will support 5G. It has a 13MP back camera and a 5MP front-facing selfie camera. It has an 8,000 mAh battery and runs One UI 4.0, which is based on Android 12.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has a bigger 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. It also sports a 13MP rear camera and a front-facing selfie camera. The tablet is powered by a 10,090 mAh battery and has a magnetic S Pen connector on the rear.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will be equipped with a 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960 x 1848 pixels. It will have a single 13MP rear camera, but two selfie cams will be hidden behind a notch. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset will power all three tablets, which will be available in both 5G and Wi-Fi alone versions.

