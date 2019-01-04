Alcatel 3T 8 review: Affordable tablet-computer with LTE connectivity

Alcatel 3T 8 specifications

Price - Rs 9,999

Display Size - 20.32 cm (8-inch)

Display Resolution -1280 x 800 (720p) Pixels

Primary Camera - 8 Megapixels

Secondary Camera - 5 Megapixels

Processor Type - MT8765 Quad Core Processor

RAM - 3 GB

ROM - 32 GB

SIM slot - Single 4G LTE with VoLTE

OS: Android 8.1 Oreo

Battery - 4080 mAh

Wi-fi Version - 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth - V4.2

Design

The Alcatel 3T 8 looks like a typical tablet with a flat form-factor. The entire tablet is made using polycarbonate, and the tablet is pretty light at 279 grams.

The overall build and design of the tablet feels solid and is on point with other budget tablets in the market. The device has all the necessary ports, including a micro SIM card slot, micro SD card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a micro USB.

Lastly, the Alcatel 3T 8 might not win any awards for the design, and I was happy with the overall build quality, especially considering the sub 10K price tag.

Display and sound

The Alcatel 3T 8 has an 8-inch IPS grade screen with 720p resolution (1200 x 800p) with tempered glass protection. The retail package comes with a soft screen protector, which can be used to protect the screen from scratches and dents.

The tablet uses an average-grade IPS display, which offers good color reproduction with vibrant colors. However, I felt that the brightness on the tablet is on the lower side, and it is hard to look into the tablet under direct sunlight and well-lit environments.

I watched a lot of video content on the Alcatel 3T 8 on YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Netflix, and I am happy with the video playback capabilities of the tablet. Though the tablet has a 720p display, I have no issues with respect to the video playing capability of the Alcatel 3T 8.

The tablet has a single bottom firing speaker, which sounds average and the audio delivery via the 3.5 mm headphone jack sounds good even with the entry-level earphones.

Camera

The Alcatel 3T 8 has an 8 MP primary camera with 1080p video recording capability and a 5 MP selfie camera. The tablet can capture decent looking photograph in the daylight and well-lit conditions. The tablet in low-light and the images look almost unusable.

The overall camera performance of the Alcatel 3T 8 is similar to the other budget tablets. If you are looking for a great camera device, then the Alcatel 3T 8 might not offer much. If you want a device just for video calling and video conferencing, then the Alcatel 3T 8 will serve the purpose.

Performance

The Alcatel 3T 8 is powered by the MediaTek MT8765 Quad-Core Processor, which can handle most of the day to day tasks without breaking a sweat. Browsing the internet and using social media apps like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram feel like a breeze.

The tablet can handle basic gaming without any issue. Games like Candy Crush Saga, Temple Run 2, and Subway Surfers can run on the Alcatel 3T 8, but the tablet cannot handle graphics intensive games like PUBG or Asphalt 9 due to chipset limitations.

Network and connectivity

The tablet has a single micro SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE network. The Alcatel 3T 8 does support 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi bands with Bluetooth 4.2.

I had no issues with respect to cellular reception and network coverage. The tablet gets good amount of reception even in the indoor condition, and I did not face any issue while making or answering voice calls.

OS

The Alcatel 3T 8 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with almost stock UI with a few 3rd party apps. The overall UI is very fluid and having stock Android OS does help the device to offer optimum performance.

The user-interface is similar to Google Pixel or Android One devices with a tablet form-factor. The OS is well optimized, as I did not face any lag or crashes while using the tablet.

Battery

The Alcatel 3T 8 has a 4080 mAh Li-ion battery with 10W fast charging support via micro USB port. The tablet takes 2.5 to 3 hours to charge from 0 to 100%.

The tablet lasts up to 6-7 hours of screen-on-time without a SIM card, and the device can offer up to 4-5 hours of screen-on-time with an active 4G SIM card. The Alcatel 3T 8 offers a day of battery life with a single charge.

What's missing?

Here are a few things, which could have improved the Alcatel 3T 8, to make it a better tablet.

1080p or FHD screen

Fingerprint sensor

Verdict

The Alcatel 3T 8 is indeed a great tablet computer, which offers a lot of features like a smartphone. The device supports 4G LTE network, offers a day of battery life with a single charge.

This tablet is for those who are looking for an entry-level tablet computer for watching a lot of videos on various streaming services and can last up to a complete day on a single charge.

It has a right combination of hardware and software, especially at Rs 9,999 price tag. I don't think there is another tablet in the market around Rs 10,000 price tag with similar features as of the Alcatel 3T 8.