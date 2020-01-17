Airtel 4G Hotspot vs Reliance JioFi 4G Hotspot: 5 Major Differences Including Tariff Comparison

Display vs No display

Reliance's JioFi 4G hotspot features an OLED display to show basic information such as Power On/Off, Wi-Fi signal, the amount of battery life left, and Network strength.

On the other hand, Airtel's 4G hotspot doesn't have a dedicated display, it makes use of LEDs to display such information.

Airtel’s 4G Hotspot lasts longer than JioFi 4G Hotspot

Airtel claims that its 4G hotspot will last you for around 6 hours on a single charge whereas the JioFi 4G hotspot is claimed to offer around 5 hours of battery life.

JioFi 4G Hotspot priced lower comparatively

JioFi 4G Hotspot will set you back by Rs. 1,999 while Airtel charges you Rs. 2,300 for its portable hotspot and still there's no display.

Connect 10 devices at a time

Both these devices will allow you to create a hotspot for up to 10 devices to connect at a time.

Design and portability

Both the devices come with a rectangular-ish design with curved edges. Also, they are small enough to fit in our pockets so, portability may not be a big concern.

Tarriff comparision

Airtel has been constantly refreshing the cost of its 4G Hotspot device of late. Currently, the device is priced at Rs. 2,000 and comes with a couple of postpaid plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 available at Rs. 1,000 cashback. These plans are valid for one month.

On the other hand, the JioFi device is priced at Rs. 999 and with the data benefits it costs Rs. 1,999. As seen above, the JioFi device can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.