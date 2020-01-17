ENGLISH

    Airtel 4G Hotspot vs Reliance JioFi 4G Hotspot: 5 Major Differences Including Tariff Comparison

    By Prajith
    |

    Reliance Jio's 'Welcome Offer' has already caused a major stir in the telecom market in India. While people are beelining outside Reliance Digital and Xpress mini stores to get a Jio 4G SIM, Reliance silently launched JioFi 4G hotspot yesterday replacing JioFi 2 Hotspot.

    Airtel 4G Hotspot vs Reliance JioFi 4G Hotspot

    On the flip side, other telecom providers like Airtel have already launched their own 4G hotspot devices aka MiFi's long ago.

    In this post, we will compare how Reliance's latest JioFi 4G Hotspot stacks up against Airtel's 4G hotspot.

    Display vs No display

    Display vs No display

    Reliance's JioFi 4G hotspot features an OLED display to show basic information such as Power On/Off, Wi-Fi signal, the amount of battery life left, and Network strength.

    On the other hand, Airtel's 4G hotspot doesn't have a dedicated display, it makes use of LEDs to display such information.

    Airtel’s 4G Hotspot lasts longer than JioFi 4G Hotspot

    Airtel’s 4G Hotspot lasts longer than JioFi 4G Hotspot

    Airtel claims that its 4G hotspot will last you for around 6 hours on a single charge whereas the JioFi 4G hotspot is claimed to offer around 5 hours of battery life.

    JioFi 4G Hotspot priced lower comparatively
     

    JioFi 4G Hotspot priced lower comparatively

    JioFi 4G Hotspot will set you back  by Rs. 1,999 while Airtel charges you Rs. 2,300 for its portable hotspot and still there's no display.

    Connect 10 devices at a time

    Connect 10 devices at a time

    Both these devices will allow you to create a hotspot for up to 10 devices to connect at a time.

    Design and portability

    Design and portability

    Both the devices come with a rectangular-ish design with curved edges. Also, they are small enough to fit in our pockets so, portability may not be a big concern.

    Tarriff comparision

    Tarriff comparision

    Airtel has been constantly refreshing the cost of its 4G Hotspot device of late. Currently, the device is priced at Rs. 2,000 and comes with a couple of postpaid plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 499 available at Rs. 1,000 cashback. These plans are valid for one month. 

    On the other hand, the JioFi device is priced at Rs. 999 and with the data benefits it costs Rs. 1,999. As seen above, the JioFi device can connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.   

    Which Is Better

    While Airtel was offering a slew of plans earlier, the company has discounted most of these to make it competent enough to Reliance Jio. And, the Jio data speed is touted to be faster in many speed tests and reports. However, there are many other aspects that decide the winner in this field.

