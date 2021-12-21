Airtel Vs Reliance Jio Vs Vi Prepaid Plans With 84 Days Validity Under Rs. 500 Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The leading telecom operators - Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) offer their prepaid plans with different validity periods. One of the common options that is opted by subscribers is 84 days of validity. Those subscribers who do not want to recharge their number every month and those who aren't interested in the annual plans either can opt for prepaid plans that have 84 days of validity.

When browsing through the prepaid plans offered by the telcos in this validity period, each plan seems to be different with one or the other unique aspect. However, in the affordable price segment of under Rs. 500, there are one plan offered by each of these telcos mentioned above. All these plans offer OTT subscriptions as well. Let's take a look at a comparison between the prepaid plans offering 84 days validity from Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi under Rs. 500.

Airtel Rs. 455 Prepaid Plan

Notably, Airtel offers a plan priced at Rs. 455. This prepaid recharge plan offers up to 6GB of data throughout the validity period, unlimited voice calls and 900 SMS all through the period of 84 days. On exhausting the SMS limit, the operator will charge users Re 1 for a local SMS and Rs. 1.50 for a national SMS. Similarly, on exceeding the data limit, users will be charged 50 paise per MB of additional data.

This Airtel Rs. 455 prepaid plan also bundles other benefits such as Amazon Prime mobile subscription trial for 30 days, and the Airtel Thanks app.

Reliance Jio Rs. 395 Prepaid Plan

When it comes to Reliance Jio, the fast-growing telco in the country offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 395, which offers a validity of 84 days. This plan offers benefits that make it on par with the Airtel Rs. 455 plan. Notably, it provides 1000 SMS for free throughout the validity period, 6GB of data benefits, and unlimited voice calling. On exceeding the data benefits, subscribers can still browse data at a low speed of 64 kbps. As usual, this prepaid plan from Jio also offers access to the Jio suite of apps.

Vi Rs. 459 Prepaid Plan

Lastly, the Vi Rs. 459 prepaid plan provides similar benefits as its counterparts from Airtel and Jio. This plan offers 6GB of data benefits all through the validity period of 84 days. The other benefits it bundles include truly unlimited voice calls, and up to 1000 SMS for free. Also, there is access to Vi Movies and TV.

Other 84 Days Prepaid Plans

While the above-mentioned prepaid plans are for those users who are looking for plans under Rs. 500, there are other plans with a similar validity period priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000. Notably, Airtel offers Rs. 719 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB of data and 100 SMS per day. It also has a Rs. 839 prepaid plan with 2GB of data per day.

Likewise, the Jio Rs. 666 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and Rs. 719 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day. When it comes to Vi, the telco offers Rs. 839 prepaid plan with 2GB of data per day and Rs. 719 prepaid plan offering 1.5GB of data per day.

