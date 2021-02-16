List Of All Spectrum Band Available In Upcoming Auction 2021 Features oi-Priyanka Dua

The DoT is all set to conduct a spectrum auction on March 1, 2021 (Monday). In fact, the list of the final bidders will be live on February 22, 2021. Notably, the ministry is again selling 700 MHz bands this time as there were bidders in October 2016 auction. Apart from 700 MHz, the ministry is selling 850 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz spectrum bands. Overall the DoT is likely to get Rs. 3.92 lakh crore from the auction. So, now let's have a look at how much operators are likely to spend in the auction in all circles.

Spectrum Bands Will Be Available On Auction

The 700 MHz spectrum band provides high indoor connectivity. However, only 30 MHz band is available with DoT in all circles, while 5 Mhz and 10 MHz are available with Indian Railways and Defence Ministry. Also, the Government is selling spectrum in the block size of 5 Mhz. If one wants to purchase this band, then they have to buy 1 block.

850 MHz, 900 MHz, And 1800 MHz

Under this 850 MHz band, the DoT is holding a 17.5 MHz spectrum, while the 2.5 MHz band is available for the Ministry of Defence. The Government will auction a 1.25 MHz block size in this band. The 23.2 MHz band is available in the 900 MHz spectrum. The 0.2 block size will be auctioned in this band. The reserve price of this also varies from circle to circle like Rs. 4.6 crore in North East and Rs. 138.2 crore in Mumbai.

While in the 1800 MHz band, the Department of Telecommunication is offering only 54.8 MHz spectrum band. The 20 MHz is available with the Ministry of Defence and the 0.2 MHz block size will be auctioned. Moreover, the telecom operator has to purchase 1 block if they want to purchase an 1800 MHz band.

2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, And 2500 MHz Spectrum Band

Under the 2100 MHz band, the ministry has only 40 MHz spectrum and the remaining 20 MHz is with Defence Ministry. The 5MHz block size will be auctioned this time and any operator has to purchase 1 block if they want to buy a band in 2100 MHz.

The 80 MHz is available with the telecom ministry under the 2300 MHz band and 20 MHz is with Defence Ministry. The telecom operator has to purchase 10 MHz of block size if they want to buy 1 block. Lastly, there is a 2500 MHz spectrum band, where the telecom ministry has only 40 MHz in all circles, whereas 154 MHz is with the Department of Space. The 10 MHz is considered as 1 block size.

