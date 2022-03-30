Reliance Jio Rs. 259 Vs Airtel Rs. 265 Vs Vi Rs. 269 Plan: Which Is Best? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Reliance Jio came up with a new prepaid plan that offers a true monthly validity. The plan is priced at Rs. 259 and offers a validity period of a month, irrespectively of the number of days in the specific month. This is a great addition as compared to the other monthly prepaid plans that offer 28 days of validity.

TRAI urged the Indian telecom operators to offer at least one plan that has a validity of 30 days. It gave telcos a period of 60 days to comply with this request and Jio is the first one to offer such a plan. Having said that the Jio monthly validity plan is priced at Rs. 259, here we have compared similar plans from Airtel and Vi to know which plan is the best.

Reliance Jio Rs. 259 Prepaid Plan

The Reliance Jio Rs. 259 prepaid plan has a validity of a month. Besides this, the plan offers other benefits, including unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB of data per day at high-speed and unlimited data at 64Kbps speed, and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs. 265 Prepaid Plan

While Airtel has not complied with the directive from TRAI yet and launch a new 1-month validity prepaid plan. However, the prepaid plan in the offing for the Airtel subscribers that is priced close to the new Jio prepaid plan is the Rs. 265 plan. The benefits of this plan include 28 days of validity, 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day.

Vi Rs. 269 Prepaid Plan

Likewise, Vi aka Vodafone Idea also offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 269, which is close to the Jio truly month-long validity plan. This Vi plan offers 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Which Plan Is Best?

On comparing all these plans, it is clear that the Jio prepaid plan with a month-long validity period is the best in the trio. In addition to offering two days of additional validity, this plan also offers more data benefits. Moreover, while the other plans require users to recharge 13 times a year, this plan from Jio needs only 12 recharges in a year. We can soon expect Airtel and Vi to launch at least one plan with month-long validity.

