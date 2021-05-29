Spectra Vs Jio Fibre Vs Airtel Xstream Fibre Rs. 999 Internet Plan: Which One's Better? Features oi-Priyanka Dua

JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fibre services are quite popular; however, there are other brands, which are providing the best internet services in the country. These brands are not so popular but offer unique benefits with their plans. Spectra is one of them, which offers to speed up to 5 Gbps, which is quite higher than other brands.

The company is known for offering its internet services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurugram, and Noida at very affordable prices. So, let's find out that how Spectra's plan of Rs. 999 is better than leading companies, especially, Airtel Xstream Fibre and Jio Fibre.

Spectra Rs. 999 Internet Plan: Check Details

The Rs. 999 plan of Spectra ships unlimited data without any fair-usage-policy limit, which means there is no data limit on the plan. This plan also offers 250 Mbps speed and a free dual-band Wi-Fi router. The company also claims that uploading and downloading speed are the same.

However, you'll be surprised to know that the new users will have to extra Rs. 1,000 as installation charges along with 18 percent GST, which is close to Rs. 360. In addition, the company wants users to pay Rs. 2,000 as a security deposit.

So, in total, this plan will cost Rs. 4,359. The Rs. 2,000 is a refundable security deposit, which is for the dual-band Wi-Fi router.

Spectra Vs Jio Fibers Vs Airtel XStream Fibre Internet Plans

It is worth mentioning that Reliance Jio and Airtel offer 150 Mbps and 200 Mbps speed, which is quite lower than Spectra 250 Mbps speed. In addition, both leading internet service provider only provides 3,300GB of data, which means no unlimited data.

On the other hand, Spectra internet plans are unlimited, which means no restriction on data without there is an OTT app benefit with this pack. However, some users are not looking for OTT apps and only want to fulfill their data needs due to work from home.

So, in that case, the Spectra plan is better for them. But still, if you are looking at content benefit, then JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Plan are far better than Spectra.

