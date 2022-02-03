Affordable Jio, Airtel, Vi Postpaid Plans To Choose From News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The telecom service providers in India offer a slew of beneficial prepaid and postpaid plans for subscribers. While it is always possible for prepaid subscribers to choose the plan based on their budget, postpaid subscribers do not have this flexibility each month. However, postpaid plans come with the advantage of bundled subscriptions and benefits.

There are many affordable postpaid plans that provide a slew of benefits for users. These plans provide ample data benefits at affordable pricing alongside other advantages such as family connections, bundled OTT subscriptions and more.

Without any further ado, here are some of the most affordable postpaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea. Notably, each of these postpaid plans come with their own benefits such as OTT plans and bundled services. Do make sure you choose a plan based on these benefits.

Affordable Jio Postpaid Plans

The leading and fast-growing telecom operator Reliance Jio offers budget postpaid plans for its subscribers. To detail on some of these, we have the Rs. 199 postpaid plan that provides 25GB of data for a month. On exhausting the data benefit, users will have to pay Rs. 20 per GB of data that they use. Apart from this the Jio Rs. 199 postpaid plan comes with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits.

Another plan from Jio is priced at Rs. 399. It offers 75GB of data per month, after which users can get an additional GB of data at Rs. 10. There is a data rollover benefit of 200GB, 10 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calling benefits. Users of this postpaid plan will get access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Also, there is access to Jio suite of apps.

Affordable Airtel Postpaid Plans

Airtel postpaid plans are quite popular in the country and cover even the remote corners of the country. The cheapest Airtel postpaid plan is the Infinity Family Plan priced at Rs. 399. This plan offers 40GB of data per month, 200GB of data rollover benefit and unlimited voice calling.

Users can get 100 SMS per day and one regular SIM. Other benefits of this plan include Airtel Thanks, one year access to Shaw Academy, Airtel X-stream Premium and Wynk subscription.

Vodafone Idea (Vi) Budget Postpaid Plans

Vodafone Idea aka Vi offers postpaid plans for both individual and family connections. The first-time individual users can opt for the Rs. 399 plan that provides 40GB of data with 200GB data rollover benefit. The other benefits of this postpaid plan include 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. Furthermore, users can get access to Vi Movies and TV app as well.

Besides this, Vi also offers another postpaid plan priced at Rs. 699. This postpaid plan comes with benefits such as two connections, 80GB data per month that offers 40GB data for each connection. Furthermore, users can get 200GB of data rollover facility, 3000 SMS for the whole month and unlimited voice calling benefits. There is access to the Vi Movies and TV app as well.

