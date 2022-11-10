Airtel's New ₹199 Plan Offers 30 Day Validity: What's Changed? News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Telecom operators keep updating their prepaid plans to stay relevant in the market. The entry-level prepaid plans are probably the ones that are tinkered with the most. Airtel has now introduced a new ₹199 prepaid plan in its portfolio with some additional benefits over the previous plan.

The major change here is that the validity of the plan has gone up to 30 days instead of the 24 days offered previously. This comes after the mandate issued by TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) back in April 2022, to offer at least one plan according to the calendar month. Let's check what else has changed with the plan.

Airtel ₹199 Prepaid Plan-

Airtel's new ₹199 offers 3GB total data for the month and unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. The plan will be valid for 30 days and you will get 300 SMS with it. Reports suggest that initially, Airtel offered the ₹199 plan with daily 1GB data for 28 days. Later the company started offering higher 1.5GB data but at the expense of validity, which was cut to 24 days.

It is evident that the plan is not for those who consume a lot of internet data daily. Once, you have crossed the monthly data limit of 3GB, Airtel will charge you 50 paise per MB. Also, once the 300 SMS limit is breached, you will be charged ₹1 per local SMS and ₹1.50 per national SMS.

This plan is targeted towards users looking for unlimited calling benefits and validity for a whole month, which not many other plans offer currently. Airtel is also bundling in additional benefits such as free hello tunes and Wynk Music with the plan.

Is There A Different Plan With More Internet Data?

If you are looking for an alternative to the ₹199 plan in Airtel, there's a ₹209 plan (Mumbai circle) available. This plan would be perfect for those who are active on social media apps and consume content on YouTube. It offers 1GB daily internet data along with unlimited calling benefits. The downsides to this plan are that the validity is for 28 days and a total of 100 SMS are offered.

Best Mobiles in India