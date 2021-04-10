Airtel And Vi Plan To Increase Revenues From IoT Services News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has recently launched new solutions for its enterprise users. The telecom operator has launched these solutions and plans under its enterprise arm. These solutions have been designed to cater to the demands of all companies in the country.

Surprisingly, Vi is not the only telecom operator that is moving towards the enterprises' segment, Airtel also launched 5G-ready Internet of Things (IoT) platform. Notably, both companies are looking at the manufacturing automation sector. Vi also said that its developing postpaid plans for its enterprise users. The company has already listed Rs. 299 plan on its website, which offers mobile security, OTT app access, location tracking, and more.

IoT Market In India

Airtel also said that the cellular connectivity-based IoT market is expected to increase at Rs. 10,000 crores by 2022 due to appliances and connected cars. "India's cellular connectivity-based IoT market is forecasted to grow to Rs 10,000 cr by 2022, driven by connected cars and appliances, SMART factories and utilities, and other use cases," the telecom operator said.

Notably, Airtel has managed to post a profit in Q3 2021, and now it wants to tap the IoT market to increase it further. Besides, it is expected that IoT devices to grow further and that's why telecom operators are looking at the market. Furthermore, Airtel announced that currently, it is serving 2500 large enterprises, startups, and SMEs.

"We are also witnessing marketing and sales coming under the ambit of IoT. Sales staff are increasingly moving with hand-held terminals, which can enable the organization to track the movement of feet on the street, get real-time data on secondary sales, and drive efficiency in sales forecasting. Mobile network or GPS is increasingly being used to track the efficiency of feet on the street," Arjun Sinha Roy, an IoT industry veteran was quoted by MediaNama.

It seems that both Vi (Vodafone-Idea) and Airtel are looking at other segments to increase their revenue to stay ahead of Reliance Jio. For the unaware, India's largest telecom operator Reliance Jio is still in the discussion stage with OEMs for Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

