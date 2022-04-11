Airtel Black Plan Priced At Rs. 1,099 Launched: All You Need To Know News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in July last year, the telecom operator Airtel introduced the Airtel Black plans. At the time, the company launched four fixed plans priced at Rs. 998, Rs. 1,349, Rs. 1,598 and Rs. 2,099. These Airtel Black plans came with postpaid connections. Now, the telecom operator has added a new fixed plan to this portfolio with the launch of the Airtel Black Plan priced at Rs. 1,099.

Airtel Black Plan Rs. 1,099

The new Airtel plan offers unlimited Airtel Fiber and Airtel Landline connections. The plan offers a speed up to 200Mbps and offers a DTH connection to access TV channels worth Rs. 350. Furthermore, this plan provides an annual subscription to Amazon Prime and the Airtel Xstream app.

What's more, all the plans under the Airtel Black portfolio are bundled with postpaid SIM cards. However, this new plan from Airtel, the Rs. 1,099 plan does not leave any word regarding the SIM card it will accompany. There is an increased possibility for the newly launched Airtel Black plan to provide a mix of DTH, landline and Airtel Fiber-only benefits.

Soon after the announcement of this plan, Airtel clarified that the Rs. 1,099 plan works with postpaid connections. The notable difference is that it does not provide an additional SIM card for the subscribers like the other plans in the Airtel Black portfolio. Apparently, users have to use their existing postpaid numbers or get a new postpaid number in order to subscribe to this plan.

Airtel Monthly Prepaid Plans

Recently, Airtel launched a couple of new prepaid plans with a monthly validity. These new monthly prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 296 and Rs. 319. This move was taken in compliance with TRAI's order urging each service provider to provide prepaid plans with a monthly validity period of 30 days.

The Airtel Rs. 296 prepaid plan offers a 30-day validity period. It offers benefits such as 100 SMS per day, 25GB of data, and unlimited voice calling. The other prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 319. It has 2GB of data per day, validity of 30 days, and 100 SMS per day.

There will be access to a free trial of Amazon Prime Video Mobile, Apollo 24/7 circle, Wynk Music and more. Similar to the other plan, once the data benefit is over, users will be 50p per MB, Re. 1 per local SMS, and Re. 1.5 per STD SMS.

