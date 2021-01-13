Airtel Launches Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan To Offer Amazon Services At Rs. 89 News oi-Priyanka Dua

In order to offer OTT services at affordable prices, Airtel has joined hands with Amazon to launch Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan at Rs. 89. The company has launched a single-user-mobile plan that will enable Airtel users to watch content in SD quality.

Under this Prime Video Mobile Edition, all customers will get Amazon services free for the trial; however, they have to sign up through the Thanks application via their registered mobile number. Notably, this service has been launched for Indians only and it is already available for Airtel users.

"This initiative for Amazon is designed not just to give customers more choice (of plans) but also easy access to subscribe to Prime Video along with mobile data plans," Gaurav Gandhi, Director and Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video India said.

Benefits Of Airtel Prime Video Mobile Edition Plans

It is worth noting that if any customer wants to continue, then that they have to pay Rs. 89 to continue the services. This prepaid plan is offering 6GB of total data for 28 days. In addition, the company is offering Amazon Prime services with Rs. 299. Also, this plan includes 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days.

Furthermore, users will not get access to Amazon Prime benefits with Rs. 89 plan. Prime benefits such as streaming on all devices, content in HD, UHD, Prime Music, and free shipping This plan will only allow you to watch movies and other videos. Similarly, there is a pack of Rs. 131, where Airtel is offering Amazon Prime membership, fast delivery, ad-free music, and other Prime benefits.

Amazon Plans In India

Notably, the company is offering two plans in the country. The packs are priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 999. These packs are offering three screens with these plans and offer its services in a laptop, tablets, and smart televisions.

