Airtel Offering Unlimited Data At Rs. 299 Top-Up

After rebranding its broadband services, Airtel is now providing unlimited data to its users. The company has launched the Rs. 299 top-up plan for its Airtel Xstream Fibre subscribers. The company is now offering four plans which start from Rs. 799 and goes up to Rs. 3,999.

The newly launched top-up plan is not available with the Rs. 3,999 plan. For instance, if any subscriber buys Rs. 799 plan then they can buy Rs.299 top-up recharge plan. After that, the users are eligible to get unlimited data with a speed of 100Mbps. However, a user gets only 150GB data with this plan.

While, Rs. 999 plan offers 200Mbps speed with 300GB data per month after the up-gradation user will get unlimited data. Similarly, Rs. 1,499 plan offers 500GB data with 300Mbps speed.

On the other hand, the Rs. 3,999 plan provides 1Gbps speed and users will need an extra top-up because this plan offers unlimited data. In addition, the company is providing three months subscription of Netflix, 12 months access to Amazon Prime, Xstream content, unlimited access to ZEE5.

On the other hand, the company has launched two new plans for its prepaid customers. The new prepaid plans are already listed on the company website. The company has launched these plans just after increasing the prices of its recharge plans.

According to the listing, Airtel's Rs. 279 plan is offering unlimited calls to all networks, which means users can call to all networks without any charge. It includes 1.5GB data and 100 SMS per day for 28 days. Besides, the user will get a life insurance cover.

The Rs. 379 also offer unlimited calling to all networks for 84 days. This plan ships 6GB data and 900 free SMS for the entire duration. Also, the user will get Rs. 100 cashback, if they purchase FASTag. In addition, these plans are offering free courses from Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music, and Airtel Xstream services.

