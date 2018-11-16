Airtel offers 1 year Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 399

Telecom industry has become very competitive ever since Reliance Jio announced its entry into the sector. Almost all telecom players are revising their existing plans and coming up with a new plan on a daily basis to attract more customers.

Now India's leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has revised its existing postpaid plan of Rs 399 with additional data benefits and complimentary subscription of Amazon Prime Subscription.

Under this new revision, the telco is now providing 40 GB of data instead of 20 GB data earlier. It also offers unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day benefit.

In addition to that the company is offering Rs 51 Amazon Pay gift card and Rs 50 discount for six months with this plan, Telecomtalk reported.

To get these new offer users to need to download My Airtel or Airtel TV app and after downloading you'll see banner to redeem the Amazon Prime Membership.

Furthermore, Vodafone also offers 50 percent discount to its prepaid subscribers on the annual membership of Amazon Prime which means customers are getting all benefits for Rs. 499.

However, there is a catch as prepaid customers between the ages of 18-24 can only avail of this offer.

Meanwhile State-run telecom operator BSNL has joined hands Amazon to offer Prime Membership for one year, under this partnership customers with Rs. 399+ postpaid or Rs. 745+ broadband landline plans can avail this offer at no additional cost.