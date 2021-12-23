Airtel Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan Vs Competition From Jio And Vi News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the leading telecom operators - Bharti Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan without much fanfare. This plan has been listed on the company's website recently after the price hike. Notably, this new Rs. 666 prepaid plan from Airtel offers benefits such as voice calling and high-speed data for a validity period of 77 days.

Airtel Rs. 666 Prepaid Plan

The Airtel Rs. 666 prepaid plan has been spotted by TelecomTalk in a report. As per the listing, this new Airtel plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and unlimited voice calling to any network. Also, subscribers will get 100 free SMS per day. If subscribers exhaust the daily data limit at 4G speed, then they can still use data but the speed will drop to 64kbps. Notably, this plan has a validity of 77 days as mentioned above.

This new plan from Airtel priced at Rs. 666 is almost similar to the Rs. 598 prepaid plan that offers benefits for a longer validity of 84 days. This Rs. 598 prepaid plan now costs Rs. 719 after the price hike that was announced by Airtel last month.

The other similar prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 549 and it comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling and 100 free SMS per day for a shorter validity period of 56 days. The Rs. 549 plan comes bundled with other benefits such as Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition 30-day trial, Airtel Thanks and three months of subscription to Apollo 24/7 Circle. Also, subscribers will get Wynk Music, Hello Tunes and FASTag cashback.

Airtel Rs. 666 Plan Vs Competition

Talking about the competition faced by the Airtel Rs. 666 prepaid plan, it is similar to the benefits offered by similar prepaid recharge plans from Reliance and Vi aka Vodafone Idea. Recently, Vi launched a plan priced at Rs. 666 offering similar benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and a validity period of 77 days. Other benefits of the plan include Data Delights, Weekend Data Rollover, and Binge All Night.

On the other hand, the Reliance Jio Rs. 666 prepaid plan offers similar benefits but it has an upper hand as it offers a relatively longer validity period of 84 days. Also, the plan is packed with access to Jio suite of apps.

Best Mobiles in India