Best Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity From Jio, Airtel, Vi

In India, there are three major telecom operators including Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi aka Vodafone-Idea. These three telcos offer budget-friendly prepaid plans that are preferred by their subscribers who are looking out for affordable plans. Notably, there are many prepaid recharge plans that come with a validity period of 56 days and provide a slew of benefits for users.

Having said that, here is a list of best prepaid plans from these telecom operators such as Jio, Airtel and Vi that have a validity of 56 days and come with bundled benefits such as 100 SMS per day, OTT subscription and unlimited calling.

Airtel Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

The Rs. 399 prepaid plan from Airtel provides a slew of benefits such as 1.5GB of data per day, which accounts for 84GB for 56 days. The other benefits include unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium free subscription, Wynk Music, and Rs. 100 cashback on FASTag.

The Rs. 449 recharge plan from Airtel offers 2GB of data per day for a validity of 56 days, thereby offering 112GB data on the whole. The other goodies of this plan include 100 SMS oer day, unlimited voice calls, Airtel Xstream Premium subscription, mobile antivirus, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag.

Lastly, the Rs. 558 prepaid plan offered by Airtel comes bundled with 3GB of data for 56 days, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, Airtel Xstream Premium, Rs. 150 FASTag cashback, Wynk Music, free Hellotunes, a free online course at Shaw Academy and mobile antivirus.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

The Jio Rs. 444 prepaid plan provides 2GB of daily data for 56 days post which the data speed will drop down to 64kbps. The other aspects of this plan include unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Jio suite of apps. On the other hand, there is the Rs. 399 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio offering 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. It offers other benefits including unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and free access to a slew of Jio suite of apps.

Vi Prepaid Plans With 56 Days Validity

Talking about Vi or Vodafone Idea, the merged entity offers a prepaid plan priced at Rs. 399, which provides 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. The other benefits include 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and a subscription to Vi Movies and TV. Also, this plan offers free night data between 12 AM and 6 AM without any limit and the weekend data rollover facility.

The Vi Rs. 449 features 4GB daily data with a validity of 56 days. It offers unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, Vi Movies and TV subscription, weekend data rollover, unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM and Binge all-night.

Having detailed various prepaid plans offering 56 days validity, it depends on users to choose the right one depending on their budget and requirements.

