BSNL removes five prepaid recharge plans in several circles

These five BSNL prepaid plans are no more available.

State-run telco BSNL is on a verge to compete against its rivals in the telecom sector in India. Following the footsteps of Vodafone and Airtel, this telco has also removed five prepaid recharge plans from its portfolio. For now, there is no official reason justifying the removal of these plans but all these offer on-network voice calling benefits over unlimited calling that is common now.

BSNL removes five prepaid plans

Firstly, let's take a look at the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 prepaid plans that have been removed. Both these prepaid plans were launched in 2017 and are similar to the Rs. 666 plan also called Sixer 666. Besides these, the telco has removed the Rs. 339, Rs. 379 and Rs. 392 prepaid plans as well from its portfolio.

Notably, this move from the state-run telecom operator comes soon after the extension of the Bumper Offer that provides 2.21GB of additional data per day until June 30. Also, the company removed the Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 recharge plans from online portals a few days back.

As per the listing on the BSNL Kolkata website as spotted by TelecomTalk, the Rs. 333 and Rs. 444 plans are no longer valid in the circle. The Rs. 333 plan offers 3GB daily data alongside on-network voice calling benefits. It also comes with free Eros Now subscription for a period of 45 days. On the other hand, the Rs. 444 prepaid plan provides 4GB of daily data, on-network voice calling benefits and 60 days of Eros Now subscription.

The Rs. 339 prepaid plan was providing 3GB data per day, free STD calling benefits to any network for up to 30 minutes per day and a validity of 26 days. The Rs. 379 prepaid plan was delivering 4GB data per day, on-network voice calling benefits and free calling benefits up to 30 minutes per day to any network for a validity of 30 days. Lastly, the Rs. 392 prepaid plan was providing 3GB data per day, Eros Now subscription and gaming offer for a period of 56 days.