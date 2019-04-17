BSNL revises Rs. 666 prepaid plan; discontinues two long-term plans News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu BSNL has made new changes.

BSNL, the state-run telecom operator has been hitting the headlines for continuous revisions of plans and new offerings. The company is bringing many new plans and benefits for its users on a timely basis so that it can rival the other telecom operators.

In a recent move, the company has revised the Rs. 666 prepaid plan and has discontinued two of its existing plans. Notably, both these plans that have been discontinued are long term plans offered by the telco with validity of one year, claims TelecomTalk.

Rs. 666 plan revised

Talking about the revision that has been done recently by BSNL, the Rs. 666 prepaid plan called Sixer Plan has got an extended validity period now. The plan offers 3.7GB data per day for its users. Once the daily limit is exhausted, users can continue using data at a slow speed of 40 kbps. The plan also bundles 100SMS per day and unlimited voice calls including roaming. However, these benefits are not applicable to users in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

Earlier, this plan was offering 122 days of validity but now it offers increased validity of 134 days. Prior to this, the plan was revised reducing its validity from 129 days to 122 days. Now, after the current revision, it offers a longer validity period making it beneficial for subscribers.

BSNL long-term plans discontinued

Apart from extending the validity of the Rs. 666 prepaid plan, BSNL has discontinued the Rs. 999 and Rs. 2,099 long-term plans. To recall, the Rs. 999 plan called Plan Maximum was offering 3.2GB daily data for a period of 181 days (half of its validity of 365 days), unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day for its subscribers. On the other hand, the Rs. 2,099 prepaid plan offered 6.2GB daily data, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 365 days. The latter offers unlimited internet at 80 kbps speed after exhausting the daily limit.

While these long-term plans have been discontinued from April 15, the company is still offering the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan with a year-long validity.