BSNL Rs. 999 prepaid plan revised to offer 561.1GB data for 181 days

As the tariff war is getting fiercer on a timely basis, the state-run telco BSNL is striving hard to remain competitive by rolling out many new plans and revising its existing ones. A few months back, the telco introduced the Bumper Offer, which offered 2.2GB additional data per day. Following this move, the company has now revised one of its plans to offer 3.1GB data per day.

The talk is about the Rs. 999 prepaid plan from BSNL. This plan has a validity of 181 days and has been revised to offer a daily data benefit of 3.1GB. However, it offers only 2G/3G data to the subscribers. On the whole, this totals to 561.1GB data. Once the users exceed the data benefit allotted on a daily basis, they will still be able to use the data but the speed will drop to 40Kbps.

BSNL Rs. 999 prepaid plan

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the plan also offers unlimited voice calls, both local and national without any FUP. But there is a catch with this plan. The voice calls can be made to any network across the country but this offer isn't applicable to the users in Mumbai and Delhi circles. In these circles, users will be charged 60 paise per minute. Notably, this plan is said to be valid across 19 telecom circles of BSNL except Kerala, where the same plan is available at a different denomination.

BSNL long-term plans

Recently, BSNL introduced two long-term plans priced at Rs. 1,699 and Rs. 2,099. These plans offer additional 2.1GB of data per day and have 365 days of validity. The Rs. 1,699 plan offers 2GB data per day while the Rs. 2,099 prepaid plan offers 4GB data per day. On combining the benefits of the Bumper Offer, these plans will offer 4.21GB and 6.21GB of data per day respectively.

In addition to its prepaid plans, the company is also revamping its broadband plans to compete against the broadband plans offered by Reliance Jio GigaFiber FTTH service. But the one major issue with the telco is the lack of 4G services.