New BSNL Rs. 1,098 4G Prepaid Plan Is Here: How About Competition?

The state-run telecom operator BSNL is rolling out new 4G plans for its subscribers on a timely basis. In a recent development, the company has come up with yet another new 4G prepaid plan that bundles truly unlimited data. Well, the talk is about the newly rolled out BSNL 4G STV1098 prepaid plan.

BSNL 4G STV1098 Plan

The BSNL 4G STV1098 prepaid plan bundles truly unlimited data as mentioned above. For the uninitiated, the term truly unlimited data means that there is no FUP (fair usage policy) limit on the data benefit offered by the plan. So, users need not have a constant tab on their data consumption as long as the plan is valid. Notably, this plan is available for 4G subscribers in select circles and there is no limitation on the speed of the data all through its validity.

Furthermore, the BSNL 4G STV1098 prepaid plan comes with truly unlimited voice calling benefits to any network, be it local or STD. Also, there are other benefits including 100 SMS per day and additional free tunes with unlimited song changing capability. Notably, this new plan is priced at Rs. 1,098 as its name suggests and comes with a validity period of 84 days.

How About Competition

Talking about the competition of this new BSNL 4G STV1098 prepaid plan with similar plans from rival telcos, the others such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi also offer a plethora of prepaid plans that come with benefits such as truly unlimited data benefits, truly unlimited voice calling and more. However, when it comes to the validity period and benefits, no other plan matches this offering from BSNL except for the BSNL 4G STV599 prepaid plan.

Well, this new plan offers 5GB of data per day for a validity period of 90 days besides other benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Given that the data has a daily FUP, the speed of the data drops down to 80 kbps. Though it doesn't offer unlimited data benefits, the daily benefit of 5GB data is unparalleled at this price point of Rs. 599. So, which plan do you choose as a BSNL 4G prepaid subscriber?

