ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Plan Launched With 345 Days Validity

    By
    |

    BSNL has been revamping its portfolio of plans to make it on par with that of its rivals. Last week, the state-run telco was in the headlines as it came up with two long-term prepaid plans in select circles. Now, it has once again come up with another long-term plan called Rs. 1,188 Marutham prepaid voucher.

    BSNL Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Plan Launched With 345 Days Validity

     

    As mentioned above, it is a long-term prepaid plan offering basic benefits to the subscribers. The BSNL Rs. 1,188 Marutham prepaid voucher offers a validity period of 345 days, which is almost a year. Apart from the validity, the other benefits offered by the plan are quite underwhelming.

    BSNL Rs. 1,188 Marutham Prepaid Voucher

    The Rs. 1,188 prepaid voucher introduced by BSNL is primarily targeted at those subscribers who depend heavily on voice calls. Sadly, it is a plan meant only for the feature phone users as it comes bundled with as low as 5GB of 2G/3G data for the whole of its validity. Besides this, there is unlimited voice calling benefits irrespective of the network.

    Notably, this plan is valid for all subscribers across the country except for the Mumbai and Delhi circles as BSNL does not provide operations in these circles. It is known that the telco is yet to rollout its 4G services widely in the country, so this plan does not offer any 4G data benefits. Apart from data and voice calling benefits, the BSNL Rs. 1,188 prepaid plan also comes with 1200 SMS all through the validity period of 345 days.

    Besides the validity, the other good thing about this long-term BSNL prepaid voucher is that it does not consider any Black Out days. Notably, this is a promotional plan and will be valid only for 90 days from July 25, 2019. So, subscribers interested in this plan should hurry up to enjoy the benefits.

     

    What We Think About New BSNL Plan

    Recently, BSNL is on the verge of bringing many new long-term plans. The latest ones from the company are the Rs. 1,001 and Rs. 1,399 prepaid plans. However, the Rs. 1,188 Marutham prepaid voucher does not provide ample benefits for the smartphone users.

    Source

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl news telecom tariff plans
    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 14:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 29, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue