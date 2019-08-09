Just In
- 3 hrs ago Paytm Mall Independence Day Sale – Irresistible Offers On Smartphones
- 4 hrs ago Black Shark Launches Rookie Kit Gamepad In India For Re 1
- 5 hrs ago New Nokia Smartphones Could Be Launched In September – Nokia 5.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Expected
- 6 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Vs Huawei P30 Pro Vs Google Pixel 3XL Vs iPhone XS Max: Cameras Compared
Don't Miss
- Movies Ayushmann Khurrana Feels Validated As An Actor With The Win Of National Award For AndhaDhun
- Sports Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Baldev picks up another High 5 as Bengal Warriors edge out U Mumba
- Finance IIP: India's Industrial Production Growth In June Slows To A 4-Month Low
- News Manmohan Singh likely to return to RS from Rajasthan, to file nomination on Aug 13
- Lifestyle PM Modi Mentioned Sanjeevani Plant 'Solo' In His Speech To The Nation; Know Its Medicinal Benefits
- Automobiles New Ducati Diavel 1260 Launched In India With A Starting Price Of Rs 17.70 Lakh
- Education APOSS Result 2019 Declared For SSC And Intermediate Supplementary Exams
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 455 Days Validity – Data Benefits And More
BSNL, the state-run telco is in the headlines almost every other day as it constantly revises its portfolio of plans. A few months earlier, the telco came up with a long-term prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 1,699. It is a popular offering among prepaid subscribers competing against the likes of rival plans from other telecom operators.
When it was introduced, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL offered 365 days of validity. Now, it has been revised to provide additional validity for its subscribers, claims a report by TelecomTalk.
BSNL Rs. 1,699 Plan Revised
After the revision, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL offers an additional validity of 90 days. So, users will get a validity 455 days (365+90), which is around 15 months. This is a promotional offer and provides a validity period of 15 days. Notably, this promo offer from the telecom operator will be available between August 14 and September 13.
The other benefits of the prepaid plan remain the same. It offers unlimited voice calls - local and national (roaming) calls. The SMS benefit includes 100 free SMS per day throughout the validity. It also provides 2GB of data benefits per day for the period of 455 days, which accounts to 910GB on the whole.
BSNL Bumper Offer Applicable
Notably, the prepaid plan in question is also applicable to get the Bumper Offer benefits. It offers 2.2GB data per day of additional data. So, subscribers of this plan are entitled to get 4.2GB of data per day during the promotional offer period.
Other Long-Term Validity Plans
All telecom operators provide long-term prepaid plans. Interestingly, there are plans priced at Rs. 1,699 offering 365 days of validity. Almost all plans offer unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. Only the data benefit changes from one telco to another. Airtel offers 1.4GB of data per day while Vodafone and Reliance Jio offer 1.5GB of daily data. All are unlimited data plans that let users use data even after exhausting the daily data benefits but at reduced speed.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
39,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
15,275
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,962
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999