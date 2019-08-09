BSNL Rs. 1,699 Prepaid Plan Revised To Offer 455 Days Validity – Data Benefits And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

BSNL, the state-run telco is in the headlines almost every other day as it constantly revises its portfolio of plans. A few months earlier, the telco came up with a long-term prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 1,699. It is a popular offering among prepaid subscribers competing against the likes of rival plans from other telecom operators.

When it was introduced, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid recharge plan from BSNL offered 365 days of validity. Now, it has been revised to provide additional validity for its subscribers, claims a report by TelecomTalk.

BSNL Rs. 1,699 Plan Revised

After the revision, the Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan from BSNL offers an additional validity of 90 days. So, users will get a validity 455 days (365+90), which is around 15 months. This is a promotional offer and provides a validity period of 15 days. Notably, this promo offer from the telecom operator will be available between August 14 and September 13.

The other benefits of the prepaid plan remain the same. It offers unlimited voice calls - local and national (roaming) calls. The SMS benefit includes 100 free SMS per day throughout the validity. It also provides 2GB of data benefits per day for the period of 455 days, which accounts to 910GB on the whole.

BSNL Bumper Offer Applicable

Notably, the prepaid plan in question is also applicable to get the Bumper Offer benefits. It offers 2.2GB data per day of additional data. So, subscribers of this plan are entitled to get 4.2GB of data per day during the promotional offer period.

Other Long-Term Validity Plans

All telecom operators provide long-term prepaid plans. Interestingly, there are plans priced at Rs. 1,699 offering 365 days of validity. Almost all plans offer unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. Only the data benefit changes from one telco to another. Airtel offers 1.4GB of data per day while Vodafone and Reliance Jio offer 1.5GB of daily data. All are unlimited data plans that let users use data even after exhausting the daily data benefits but at reduced speed.

