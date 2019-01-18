ENGLISH

BSNL Rs. 1,745 broadband plan offers a whopping 30GB data per day

BSNL’s new broadband plan is meant for the heavy data users.

    The commercial rollout of Jio GigaFiber is all set to debut in the coming months. As a result, the incumbent broadband service providers in the country are striving hard to revamp their plans in order to offer more benefits for their users. Airtel recently came up with a 1TB additional data plan along with Amazon Prime subscription. Joining the rivalry, BSNL has come up with an array of unlimited broadband plans with limits on the daily usage.

    BSNL Rs. 1,745 broadband plan

    While the BSNL broadband plans start from Rs. 299, there are heavy data usage plans. Recently, the telco came up with the Rs. 1,495 plan offering 25GB of data per day. Now, it has come up with another broadband plan priced at Rs. 1,745 offering a whopping 30GB of data per day at 16Mbps. Once the users exhaust the daily limit, the speed will drop down to 2Mbps. Similar to the other plans, this one will also provide users with one free email ID with 1GB storage.

    Save up to Rs. 13,960

    If you subscribe for this plan on an annual basis, then you will have to pay only Rs. 17,450 to enjoy 30GB of data per day. Notably, you will save Rs. 3,490 indicating that you will pay for 10 months and get two months of service for free. For two years, you will pay an amount of Rs. 33,155, which is after a discount of Rs. 8,725 (pay for 19 months and get 5 months of service for free). Likewise, when paying for three years, you will pay Rs. 48,860 saving Rs. 13,960. Basically, you will be paying for 28 months and get free service for 8 months.

    More broadband plans at your disposal

    Recently, the Rs. 299 broadband plan was revised to offer 1.5GB of data per day at 8Mbps speed. It is an unlimited plan that lets you browse at 1Mbps on exhausting the allotted limit. Besides this, the company launched a higher denomination plan priced at Rs, 2,295 offers 35GB of data per day at a speed of 24Mbps for those who need more data.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 11:00 [IST]
