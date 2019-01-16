Jio GigaFiber effect: BSNL offers 1.5GB data per day with Rs. 299 broadband plan

Lately, the cost of mobile data has been dropping drastically, thanks to the entry of Reliance Jio into the Indian telecom space. Eventually, the number of wired broadband users are gradually declining. However, the rollout of the Reliance Jio's broadband service - the Jio GigaFiber is being awaited by many users all over the country.

Prior to this, other broadband service providers such as BSNL, Hathway and Airtel are revising their plans on a timely basis so that their users do not move to their rivals. Talking about BSNL, the broadband plans start from Rs. 299 and go up to Rs. 2,295. In addition to having an array of broadband plans for its users, the telco also offers unlimited downloads with its daily data plans.

BSNL Rs. 299 broadband plan

The Rs. 299 broadband plan from BSNL offers 1.5GB of data per day with a maximum speed of 8Mbps. After exhausting this data limit, the broadband users can still enjoy unlimited downloads but the data speed will drop down to 1Mbps. Notably, this plan is available for all the operational circles of BSNL broadband except Andaman and Nicobar. Uses will get one email ID along with 1GB of storage space with this plan.

This broadband plan offers unlimited voice calls be it local or national roaming on BSNL network. It also offers free and unlimited calling benefits to any network on Sundays and every night from 10:30 PM to 6:00 AM. When it comes to the voice calls made to other networks, the free voice calls are limited to 300 minutes.

Save Rs. 299 with this plan

Notably, when you subscribe for this BSNL broadband plan on a yearly basis, you will get a discount of Rs 299 and you will pay only Rs. 3,289 instead of Rs. 3,588. Eventually, you subscribe only for 11 months and you will get free service for one month.

Other BSNL broadband plans

If you have more data requirements, you can opt for slightly higher plans such as the Rs. 549 plan offering 3GB of data per day, the newly introduced Rs. 675 broadband plan offering 5GB of data per day, the Rs. 845 plan offering 10GB data per day and so on. Recently, the company launched a broadband plan priced at Rs. 1,495 offering a whopping 25GB of data per day. The higher denomination plan priced at Rs, 2,295 offers 35GB of data per day at a speed of 24Mbps.