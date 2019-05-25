China Unicom announces world's first Super 5G SIM with 128 GB storage News oi-Vivek 5G Super SIM card will be available in 32, 64, and 128 GB storage

Most of the 4G LTE SIM cards on that we use today offers a maximum of 128/256 KB of storage, which will be sufficient to store a couple of messages and contacts. Now, for the first time, the state-run telecom provider China Unicom in collaboration with Ziguang Group has launched a super 5G SIM card, which offers up to 1 TB of storage.

The all-new Super 5G SIM cards will come with different storage option, starting from 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB. Similarly, the company has mentioned that, in the future, the company will launch the Super 5G SIM card with up to 512 or 1 TB of storage.

Encrypted storage system

Unlike a normal storage solution, the Super 5G SIM card from China Unicom will come with enterprise-grade encryption, which ensures additional data protection. According to the company, the Super 5G SIM card can be used to store and backup videos, music, and big files especially while moving from one phone to another.

As of now, there is no official information on the price or the availability of the Super 5G SIM card. China Unicom is all set to launch 5G network commercially in China in October 2019, and the Super 5G SIM card is expected to go official by the end of 2019.

Might need a special device to use 5G Super SIM

Do note the fact that, unlike a normal SIM card the Super 5G SIM might only be compatible with select smartphones, and as the name suggests, the Super 5G SIM card will only be compatible with smartphones which can support 5G network.

If the Super 5G SIM concept gets a good reception in China, then we can also expect to see similar technology in India as well. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about 5G and Super 5G SIM card.

