Data Cost Decreased To Rs. 10.55 Per GB, Says MoC

The Debt-laden MTNL and BSNL have managed to turn EBIDTA positive in the first half of the current financial year as per the Ministry of Communication (MoC) review 2020. The ministry also pointed out that data cost has decreased to Rs. 10.55 per GB, which clearly shows that data has become affordable.

"The salary expenditure in BSNL and MTNL has reduced by around 50 percent (approx Rs. 600 crores per month) and 75% (approx Rs. 140 crores per month) respectively. EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) have become positive in the first half of FY 2020-21 in both BSNL and MTNL," the ministry said.

The ministry highlighted that the revival package of BSNL and MTNL have been approved by the cabinet. It said that the revival package comes with several measures, such as the Voluntary Retirement Scheme, 4G spectrum, staff reduction, Fiber assets of BSNL/MTNL, debt restructuring, and more.

The government said it is the process of providing 4G spectrum to BSNL in all circles, including in Mumbai and Delhi. It added that all funds have been initiated for the same period. So far, 92, 956 employees have taken VRS from both the companies. The ministry noted that it has taken several measures to improve the conditions. The ministry also said that MTNL has also raised funds to restructure the debt.

Furthermore, the ministry said that the Union Cabinet has also approved Public Wi-Fi networks to offer internet via Public Data Offices. Additionally, the government informed us that there will be no license fee to offer similar services. " This step will massively encourage internet proliferation and penetration across the length and breadth of the country. Availability and use of Broadband will enhance incomes, employment, quality of life, ease of doing business, etc," the ministry added further.

