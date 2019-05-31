5G In UK Is Now Official, But The 5G Data Plans Do not Make Sense News oi-Vivek

People living in the UK or the United Kingdom can finally witness the true potential of the 5G network. EE is the first network provider in India to offer true 5G network, which offers Gigabit-like internet speeds on a wireless mobile network. Here is everything you need to know about the 5G network.

EE has partnered with OnePlus, and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is the official 5G smartphone from EE, which is almost similar to the standard OnePlus 7 Pro, except for the network capabilities.

According to a lot of reports, EE is offering an average download speed of 200 Mbps, whereas, the average download speed of a 4G network is around 25Mbps. According to some reports, users have noticed up to 100Mbps download speed, albeit, on a speed test app.

Possible issues that early 5G adaptors might face

5G network might drain the battery quickly

A few reports also suggest that the battery percentage on their smartphone went down from 100% to 50% in just a few hours. It is for sure that the 5G is a lot faster than 4G. However, until the proper optimization on both ends (smartphones and cellular towers), the 5G network is expected to consume a lot of problems, especially on hand-held devices like smartphones and tablets.

Expensive data plans

As of now, EE has come up with different data plans, the base pack offers 10 GB of data per month for £54, and the company is also offering 120 GB 5G data per month for £74. With the true 5G speeds, one can burn out the complete data limit within minutes, and, as of now, there are no unlimited data plans.

What do we think about the EE 5G network?

It is definitely a piece of good news that 5G is finally available in the UK. However, it seems like the 5G speeds have not reached its potential, and as of now, a 5G smartphone costs more than a flagship smartphone, and the device is most likely to drain the battery quickly.

Lastly, the data pack offered does not make sense, 10 GB 5G data per month is going to last literally for minutes, especially if you stream or download high-resolution content.