Here's How Vi Postpaid Users Can Get Rs. 300 Discount News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vodafone Idea aka Vi, the merged telecom entity has come up with a slew of prepaid and postpaid plans for its subscribers. These plans offer a slew of benefits for the users. When it comes to benefits, those refer their family and friends to join the telco's postpaid network will get to earn benefits via the refer and earn program. This program's benefits is applicable only to the existing postpaid subscribers of the network.

Basically, these offers are promotional activities carried out so that Vi can increase its postpaid user base. It is known that postpaid subscribers generate the ARPU for telecom operators. Eventually, Vi has a collection of good postpaid plans in its portfolio for its users. One of the best postpaid plans is the Vi REDX Rs. 1,099 plan. It comes with bundled benefits such as Netflix subscription, free access to Airport lounge and more.

Vi Refer And Earn Program

As per the Vi refer and earn program, the existing postpaid subscribers who refer others to take a postpaid connection will get Rs. 100 off on three bill cycles. On the other hand, the referred customers who join the telco will receive 100GB of data for the first six months. This refer and earn program will be valid only until April 30, 2021.

Existing postpaid subscribers of Vi can invite others by generating the invite link from the Vi mobile app. To be eligible to join the network, the referred user should activate the Vi postpaid connection by placing a request for the same on myvi.in or the referral link shared by the existing postpaid user via the Vi app. Those users who place connection request on the official website without the referral link will not be able to enjoy the data benefit that they will get via the refer and earn program.

Basically, one Vi user can invite any number of users but they get the Rs. 100 discount only for a maximum of two referrals. This means that Vi will provide them a maximum discount of Rs. 600. This will be split into two Rs. 300 discounts, which is Rs. 100 for three billing cycles for two times. The referred customer can be an existing Vi user switching from prepaid to postpaid services or porting to the Vi postpaid network from another network.

