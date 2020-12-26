How To Get 1.5GB Data Per Day From Airtel, Vi, And Reliance Jio News oi-Priyanka Dua

Private telecom operators are known for providing the best tariff packs to their customers. All three operators, especially Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio are offering data benefits up to 4GB per day. These data benefits include 1GB, 1.5GB, 2GB, 3GB, and 4GB data per day. On that track, we are listing all those packs that ship 1.5GB of data per day under Rs. 500.

Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans That Ships 1.5GB Data Per Day Under Rs. 500

Notably, Reliance Jio is providing two plans under Rs. 500. The first plan of Rs. 199 is offering 42GB data in total for 28 days, which means users are getting 1.5GB data per day. Besides, users will get free calling on the Jio network, whereas, on the other network users will get 1,000 minutes along with a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 399, where customers are getting 84GB data in total for 56 days, 2,000 minutes for calling on the network, complimentary subscription to all Jio application, and 100 messages per day.

Airtel Prepaid Plans Under Rs. 500 That Offer 1.5GB Data Per Day

It is worth mentioning that India's second-largest telecom operator Airtel is providing four plans that are priced at Rs. 249, Rs. 279, Rs. 289, and Rs. 399. The first pack of Rs. 249 is providing 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages per day. It includes a free subscription to Airtel Xstream, free hello tunes, and Wynk Music. Customers are also getting Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. Then, there is an Rs. 279 pack, which is also providing 1.5GB of data per day for the same day. It also ships 100 messages along with a life-insurance scheme with HDFC.

The Rs. 289 plan is providing 1.5GB of data per day for 28 days. It also includes 100 messages, a Zee5 subscription, Xstream Premium subscription, Wynk Music, and courses from Shaw Academy. Lastly, there is a pack of Rs. 399, where you get 1.5GB data for 56 days. This plan also provides 100 messages, Free HelloTunes, and access to Wynk Music.

Vi Prepaid Pack Under Rs. 500 That Ships 1.5GB Data Per Day

On the other hand, there is a pack of Rs. 249, which ships 1.5GB data for 28 days along with unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. It includes Vi Movies and TV access. The plan also gives you a facility, where users are allowed to use the remaining data of the week on weekends. The Rs. 399 plan is providing 1.5GB of data per day for 56 days. This pack is also offering 100 messages, a weekend data facility, and data rollover up to 5GB.

