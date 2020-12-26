Just In
Airtel And Vi Submit Details About Segmented Offers
After asking for extra time, both Vi (Vodafone-Idea) and Airtel have finally submitted details of all segmented plans. This development comes after TRAI has asked all operators to give details in 10 working days. These details include tariff rates, validity, offer name, and all terms & conditions.
Besides, the regulator asked telcos to submit those details every month for all circles. The regulator has also asked to submit details from December 2020, which means that operators have to file all plans and offers from this month, reports Economic Times.
The report highlighted that all details submitted by both operators are under consideration. Additionally, Vi and Airtel have confirmed the submissions of segmented tariffs to the regulator. Earlier, both operators have asked for an extension to file all the details. Besides, there were not ok to submit the details as they might get leaked to other telecom operators. However, TRAI ensured all operators that there will be transparency in the whole procedure and ensured all operators will be treated equally.
Furthermore, Indian Express reported that both TRAI and the Department of Telecommunication are not in favor of floor pricing for tariffs. "We have a forbearance model. In the past few months, the data consumption for all players has been very high... the pattern is likely to continue now. They (telcos) have raised tariffs also in recent months," sources close to the development was quoted by the publication.
However, it is expected that the final decision will be taken after the spectrum auction. Notably, all three private players were in favor of floor pricing. Additionally, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has requested TRAI to speed up the whole procedure. The organization has also said that it is a legitimate request of all three operators.
