Idea Cellular Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 33GB 4G data for 28 days

Idea Cellular, which is the merged entity called Vodafone Idea Limited has launched a new prepaid plan take on rivals such as Reliance Jio and Airtel. This new plan is priced at Rs. 149 and comes with SMS, data and voice calling benefits. The combo pack is meant for select subscribers in a few circles such as Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh and has a validity of 28 days.

The announcement of this prepaid recharge plan comes just a few after the introduction of six combo recharge plans priced between Rs. 25 and Rs. 245 with validity periods ranging from 28 days to 84 days.

Rs. 149 prepaid plan

Aimed at competing with the tariff plans from other rivals, this Rs. 149 prepaid plan offers 33GB of data benefits, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. The validity period of this plan is 28 days making it offer 33GB data and 2800 SMS all through its validity. Talking about the limitations associated with voice calls, users can enjoy free calls up to 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week. Notably, users can call to 100 unique numbers all through the validity period.

Comparison with Airtel and Jio plans

In comparison, this new plan from Idea Cellular competes with similarly priced plans from Airtel and Jio. The Rs. 149 Jio recharge offers 1.5GB of 4G data without any FUP, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls for 28 days. This totals to 42GB of data and truly unlimited calls making it better than the Idea plan.

On the other hand, Airtel offers 1GB of 4G data, unlimited voice calls (again without any FUP limit) and 100 SMS per day for the same validity of 28 days. And, in this comparison, the tariff plan introduced by Idea Cellular is much better as it offers more data benefits but trails behind in terms of unlimited voice calls.

So, if you are a subscriber of Idea, will you recharge with this new plan or stick on to the existing tariff plan? Do let us know through the comments section below.