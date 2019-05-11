Idea Rs. 999, Rs. 1,999 long-term prepaid plans introduced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Idea has introduced two new long-term plans for select users.

Recently, Vodafone introduced two long-term prepaid plans priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999. Now, the other telco in the merger has replicated these two plans for its subscribers in the country. Well, Idea has also introduced similar plans priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,999 that are valid for a year.

As per a TelecomTalk report, similar to what Vodafone did last month, Idea has also launched these plans only for the subscribers in select circles as of now. While the data, voice calling and SMS benefits are similar to those offered by Vodafone, the latter provides free subscription to Vodafone Play service.

Idea Rs. 999 prepaid plan

Firstly, the Idea Rs. 999 prepaid plan offers 12GB of data for the entire validity period of 365 days, 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling benefits including local and roaming. Similar to the Rs. 999 plan from Vodafone, this one is valid only for the Punjab circle.

Idea Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan

The Rs. 1,999 prepaid plan from the telco offers 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of 2G/3G/4G data per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for a period of 365 days. So, the overall data benefit is 547.5GB for a year. This plan is live for the subscribers in Kerala as yet. For now, there is no word from the telecom operator regarding when these long-term plans will be launched for all the subscribers as open market plans.

Idea Citi Bank offer

Recently, Idea came up with a unique offer in partnership with Citi Bank. Going by the same, subscribers can avail voice calling and data benefits for a year. To avail this offer, subscribers have to apply for a Citi Bank credit card on the Idea website and spend Rs. 4,000 in 30 days of receiving the card. Then, they will get 1.5GB data per day and unlimited voice calling benefits for a period of 365 days. Notably, this offer is applicable only to the prepaid subscribers of Idea and not for Vodafone users for now.