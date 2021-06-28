Want More Data? Here Are Jio, Vi, Airtel, BSNL Data Vouchers News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, there is an increase in data use, which is most likely due to the dramatic drop in the cost of per GB data. Initially, the launch of Jio 4G services kicked off this trend back in 2016. Since then, its rivals including Airtel, BSNL and the newly formed merger Vi followed suit.

All the telcos offer unlimited 4G data plans with caps on the daily data consumption. If you require more data than the allotted FUP (fair user-policy limit), then you can buy additional data in the form of data vouchers. Here, we have listed the most expensive data vouchers available for subscribers of various telcos. Check out the list!

Reliance Jio Rs. 499 Data Voucher

Reliance Jio's most expensive data voucher that can be compared with rival vouchers from other telecos is priced at Rs. 499. It offers 1.5GB of data per day, a free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP service for a year, and access to Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 56 days.

Airtel Rs. 401 Data Voucher

Bharti Airtel provides only one data voucher for its subscribers and it is priced at Rs. 401. It provides 30GB of data that is valid for a period of 28 days. This data voucher also offers a free yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vi Rs. 501 Data Voucher

Vodafone Idea aka Vi offers a data voucher priced at Rs. 501. This voucher offers 75GB of data for a validity period of 56 days. Along with this, there is a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar as well.

BSNL Rs. 398 Data Voucher

BSNL provides a 4G data voucher priced at Rs. 398, which is unique. It bundles truly unlimited data without any daily limit along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The validity period of this data voucher from BSNL is 30 days.

In comparison to the other vouchers, we cannot call this a proper data voucher as it provides other benefits such as voice calling and SMS.

If you are a prepaid subscriber to any of these telecom services, then you can use these 4G data vouchers for your additional data requirements, if any.

