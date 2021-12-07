Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans Revised: New Price, Benefits And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

In a recent move, Reliance Jio has revised its prepaid recharge plans after rival telcos such as Airtel and Vi hiked their plans. Also, the company has revised the plans for the JioPhone users as well. Now, it has hiked the cost of its prepaid plans that bundle the Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

Notably, Jio launched the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans back in September while the OTT service updated the cost of its streaming plans. Earlier, these plans were priced starting from Rs. 499 and now these plans will cost Rs. 601 and go up to Rs. 3,119. The Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plans offer validity periods ranging from 28 to 265 days.

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plans Price Hike

Talking about the Rs. 601 prepaid plan, it offers 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This plan has a validity of 28 days. Also, it offers an additional data benefit of 6GB.

The next Jio Disney+ Hotstar Mobile plan is valid for a period of 56 days and bundles benefits such as 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, access to the Jio suite of apps, 100 SMS per day, and the annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Third on the list is the Rs. 888 prepaid plan has been revised to Rs. 1,066. It offers 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, access to Jio apps, 100 SMS per day, additional data benefit of 5GB, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for a year. This plan has a validity of 84 days.

Next up is the Rs. 2,599, which has been hiked to Rs. 3,119. There are benefits including 2GB of data per day, additional 10GB of data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling to network, access to Jio suite of apps, and an annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobiles.

Lastly, there is the Rs. 659 data-only plan that was earlier priced at Rs. 549. It provides 1.5GB of data per day and comes with a yearly subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. As it is a data-only plan, it does not arrive with any voice calling benefits. These new plans are revised and available on the Jio website and can be recharged via the third-party apps.

